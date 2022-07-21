In this issue: The ordeal of getting to a Dodger game. A 47-unit apartment building has been proposed for Alvarado. And a 24-year-old man was killed in a freeway crash.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
News & Notes
As beautiful as Dodger Stadium is, going there for a game is an ordeal, says L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke. The Times looks at the mess in the bathrooms, the condiment shortage at the concession stand, the chaos in the parking lot - and the traffic. So. Much. Traffic. “Dodger Stadium is a distinctly wonderful place to watch a baseball game,” Plaschke says, “but a most difficult place to attend a baseball game.”
A four-story, 47-unit apartment building has been proposed for the northeast corner of Alvarado at Santa Ynez, replacing a building that has housed a taxi company, Urbanize reported. The group behind the project is Local Development, which is also seeking approval for a 5-story, 55-unit apartment building a block away at Alvarado and Kent Streets.
The developers behind a giant mixed-use project at the edge of Echo Park have listed the property for sale after securing City Council approval for hundreds of new residences and a 49-story-skyscraper.
One man was killed in a crash on the 110 Freeway early Tuesday morning near Dodger Stadium. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway south of Stadium Way, where they found an overturned dark gray Scion. The victim, 24-year-old Caleb Morrison of Los Angeles, died at the scene.
Executives at Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center are among L.A. hospital officials complaining about a city ordinance that raises the minimum wage for private healthcare workers to $25 per hour, the L.A. Times said. Gateways, which operates facilities in Echo Park and Silver Lake, might have to scale back operations by as much as 20%.
Crime
Either no crimes occurred last week anywhere on the Eastside, or CrimeMapping.com is not functioning for our area. We assume it's the latter, and we'll check back next week.
What do you love about Echo Park?
News That Hits Home
