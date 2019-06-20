The mother accused of killing her 11-year-old son is the subject of a pre-trial hearing. A man explained what it's like to live in a camper near Echo Park Lake. And a new vegan burger joint is coming -- but not that soon.

A preliminary hearing has begun for Veronica Aguilar, accused of killing her 11-year-old son after keeping him hidden in a closet for at least three years, according to the L.A. Times and City News Service. The emaciated body of Yonatan Daniel Aguilar was discovered in the family's home in the 2100 block of Santa Ynez in August 2016. A prosecutor said a special circumstance charge of torture would be added if the case goes to trial.

L.A. Taco interviews Arthur Davis, who lives in a Chevy camper van near Echo Park Lake. He's among the 60,000 people now living on the streets in L.A. County.

Construction of 13 small-lot homes at 1118 W. White Knoll Drive in neighboring Victor Heights seems to be progressing well, with completion anticipated later this year, according to Urbanize. The result is to be a mix of two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 2,372 square feet.

The man who plays Santa in Echo Park's holiday parade has a book coming out -- though it's not about Christmas. Filmmaker and author Tim Kirk talks about a book of fiction that he and other authors put together, creating a world in which an immortal feral boy lives in Griffith Park. The Eastsider

Monty’s Good Burger will be taking over the prime Lot 1 Café space, Eater LA reports. Co-founder Nick Adler did not indicate when Monty’s would start serving its non-meat Impossible burgers and tahini shakes, but did note that "timing is still a way off." Monty’s Good Burger will be located at 1533 Sunset Blvd.

Staci Eddy of Echo Park got video of a hawk that rode around on the hood of her car. She was driving on Beaudry Street to Temple Street near Downtown when she found herself staring eye-to-eye with a red-tailed hawk perched in front of her windshield. She drove around for 15 minutes with the hawk on the hood before the bird took off. The Eastsider

Friday, June 21: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, June 22: Fiato Quartet - free concert

Sunday, June 23: Films by Satyajit Ray

Wednesday, June 26: Vietnamese Queer Cinema

Thursday, June 27: EPIC Poetry Night

Crimes over the past week included three thefts in three days n the 1600 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1900 block of Temple and a stolen vehicle near Temple and Burlington, according to CrimeMapping.com.