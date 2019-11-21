There's a new bar in the neighborhood. Police are asking for help finding a man suffering from Alzheimer's. And the Echo Park Film Center Turns 18!

Echo Park Scene

The Echo Park Film Center is celebrating it's 18th anniversary with five days of shows and events running through this weekend. The center was founded by Paolo Davanzo and Ken Fountain "in the hopes of creating a grass-roots organization that would allow neighborhood families and the area’s resident hipsters to share a mutual love and fascination for the movies,” the L.A. Times. The Echo Park Film Center is at 1201 N. Alvarado St.

An 82-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer's has gone missing from the 1400 block of Logan. Seang Veng Hoc went missing Monday afternoon, said the LAPD. He was wearing a beige cap, a dark short sleeve shirt with dark pants. Hoc has a black birthmark on the right side of his face and has false teeth (you can find a photo of him here). Anyone who has info about Hoc is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800.

The neighborhood's newest bar and live-music venue does not have it's own entrance. Instead, you need to walk into Sticky Rice and then pass between the red curtains that separate the Thai restaurant from the "hidden bar" serving up classic drinks with a Thai-twist. Welcome to Spirit House Echo Park. Signature cocktails will include a Thai Tea Gimlet made with Thai tea infused gin, lime juice, house-made orgeat, and lime leaf, according to The Eastsider. Spirit House Echo Park is at 1801 W. Sunset Blvd.

A 15-unit apartment building proposed for a hillside across from Echo Park Lake is moving ahead. City planning commissioners last week rejected an appeal by a neighboring condo association challenging the project. The developers of the project at Glendale and Montrose asked to build a project that was taller than would normally be allowed after reserving one of the units for a very low income household for 55 years. Here's a rendering of the project.

See you at the artUnite Show & Silent Auction on Thursday, Nov. 21. The fundraiser will benefit Central City Action Committee, the Angeleno Heights nonprofit that has been working with disadvantaged youth since the 1970s. The Eastsider is a media sponsor. Please join us for an evening of art and community.

Keeping up Echo Park Lake does not come cheap. The Department of Public Works has approved a year-long, $66,000 contract with The Pond Co. for, among other things, care for the wetlands, remove algae, lake-weed and floating trash and remove those bubble-gum pink Apple Snail eggs. Sounds like it's money well spent.

Why I Love Echo Park

"I've lived in Echo Park (Angelino Heights) for almost 31 years now," said Echo Park Weekly reader Martin S., who works in sales. "EP used to be L.A.'s long-lost secret, though not anymore, that is for sure. I love just sitting in my living room gazing out at EP Lake. I love being able to walk down the hill two blocks to Sunset to catch a bus going east to DTLA or west to Silver Lake. LOVE LOVE ECHO PARK"

Events



Wednesday, November 20 to Sunday, November 24: Echo Park Film Center's 18th Anniversary

Friday, November 22: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, November 23: Creature Feature Festival 2

Sunday, November 24: Louis Malle's "God's Country" and Lee Grant's "The Wilmar 8"

Monday, November 25: Cartoon Drawing Class

Monday, November 25: Nervous Variety Show

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1400 block of Lake Shore, a vehicle break-ins near Sunset and Marathon and Glendale and Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.

