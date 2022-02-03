In this issue: A $5,000 reward has been offered in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a motorist and a cyclist. Dodger Stadium hosted a gay wedding. And the offspring of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis sold their wares at the local flea market.

If you value the EP Weekly's round up of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

A large 1906 bungalow and a small 1921 cottage were demolished this past week on Scott Avenue near Laveta Terrace. The two-story bungalow was in sad shape, with part of it leaning to the west in the direction of a neighboring apartment building. No word on what will replace the buildings. Thanks to Darrell Kunitomi for the photos.

Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who hit a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month. Dash-cam video released by police shows the cyclist being knocked to the ground and his bike being run over on southbound Glendale Boulevard at the 2 Freeway offramp. The Eastsider

The daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were spotted selling clothing at the weekly flea market next to Taix, the Daily Mail reported. Rumer Willis, 33, and her younger sister Scout, 30, offered coats, shoes, dresses and other items at the so-called Silverlake Flea, which actually takes place in Echo Park.

A same-sex wedding was held at Dodger Stadium in January, the L.A. Times said. Dodgers senior vice president Erik Braverman marched from the Dodger dugout while his fiancé, Jonathan Cottrell, emerged from the visitors' dugout. They were wed on the pitcher's mound. Guests received bobblehead dolls and Dodger Dogs, of course. Times columnist Bill Plaschke says the event reflects the team’s changing attitude about sexuality. “It is not only about the marriage of Braverman and Cottrell," Plaschke writes, but also about "the marriage of baseball and the LGBTQ community.”

Golfers had a chance last weekend to hit golf balls into the field at Dodger Stadium, the LA Weekly reported. Targets were set up on the stadium field from 60 to 140 yards, with golfers competing to get their names on the Dodger scoreboard as top-5 shooters. The pop-up event was sponsored by Topgolf, a chain of sports complexes that combine golf activities with food and drinks.

A crash left a vehicle on its side on Echo Park Avenue just south of Sunset on Wednesday morning, according to a report on Citizen.com. Four people suffered minor injuries, and one needed to be transported to a hospital, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The Wild Form Collective, a pop-up restaurant, is now operating a few nights a week out of the former Ostrich Farm space on Sunset. Dinner is available on some nights, with just wine, cocktails and snacks served on other evenings.

Business permits and other online records reveal that East Borough, a Vietnamese restaurant out of Costa Mesa, plans to open in Echo Park Village, the Glendale Boulevard complex that includes Clark Street Bread. We've reached out to East Borough to confirm the new place but have not heard back.

Local photographer Madeline Tolle documents our L.A.'s local anglers for The New York Times. Stops included Echo Park Lake, Hollenbeck Park, Lincoln Park and the L.A. River.

A new coffee-table book is out on the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, a mainstay in Echo Park from 1963 until it moved to Highland Park in 2019. The Hollywood Reporter says the book "Enchanted Strings: Bob Baker Marionette Theater" traces the theater's history back to Baker's first professional show at age 8. The book also tells of the Hollywood films and TV shows for which Baker created and handled puppets, including Bewitched, Star Trek, 1954’s A Star Is Born, and Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Echo Park Avenue, a burglary in the 1700 block of Ashmore, and a robbery near the 110 Freeway and Stadium Way, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.