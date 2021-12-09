In this issue: The Echo Park Community Parade is canceled the second year in a row. A young member of the neighborhood council wants to become mayor. And a guitarist-turned-guitar maker now has his own shop.

Echo Park Scene

Nothing says Echo Park like a classic Spanish Colonial bungalow and palm tree.

News & Notes

The Echo Park Community Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row. The parade, which was to be held this weekend, was called off last week amid concerns about COVID-19, organizers said. “The [parade] committee weighed this decision based on concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and potentially putting the public, parade entries and volunteers at risk,” said a statement issued by the organizers. The parade has been running for more than 50 years, according to a video released last year in place of the event.

Guitarist/guitar maker Sacha Dunable has opened a guitar shop on Sunset, right around the corner from his home. The prog-rock band member talks about getting into the guitar business in a Q&A with The Eastsider.

Neighborhood council member Alex Gruenenfelder is running for mayor. He is also just 19 years old (unless he had a birthday since last summer). Gruenenfelder currently co-chairs the Neighborhood Council's Planning and Land Use Committee. His mother is novelist Kim Gruenenfelder.

It looks like a new apartment building under construction at Echo Park and Grafton will have a beer-and-wine store. A public hearing was held Tuesday to review the developer's request to sell beer and wine to-go on the project's ground floor. No tenant has been named yet. The building is expected to open next spring.

The battle continues over Taix. The City Council Planning & Land Use Committee will consider rescinding the decision to declare Taix a historic monument. This is in response to a lawsuit alleging state open meeting law violations.The vote, which was to have taken place this week, has been postponed until next month.

Jesse Jaramillo, an artist at El Clásico Tattoo on Sunset, is profiled in LA Taco. His secret tattoo party at a Harvard University radio station caught their attention.

Police were in a standoff with a burglary suspect for several hours on Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Carroll Avenue. A Citizen app user said the suspect was detained, but that could not be confirmed by the Rampart Division.

Who would have thought that one day it would be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? We found three -- two of them duplexes -- currently on the market.

Crime

Crime reports last week included grand theft in the 1100 block of Echo Park Avenue and a burglary in the 1900 block of Scott, according to CrimeMapping.com.

