In this issue: A homeless encampment at the former Rite-Aid has been removed. A call to the police from a council officer staffer has stirred up a controversy. And where did the Cactus Store go?
Echo Park Scene
Warmer winter weather has sent the Evergreen Pears on Glendale Boulevard into full bloom.
News & Notes
A homeless camp that appeared at the end of December in front of the former Rite-Aid has been removed. Though the encampment was on private property, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez's office got permission from the property owner to offer services and interim housing to the unhoused residents, according to a council office statement. The Eastsider
The LAPD is investigating how a request for extra patrols made allegedly by an aide to City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez was leaked and ended up in social media, the L.A. Times said. The leak involved releasing a picture of the city’s computer-assisted dispatching system, which showed a request for overnight patrols of a white Lexus that had broken down behind the councilman's Echo Park field office.
A strip of storefronts along Sunset has been listed for sale even while the owner plans to build a five-story apartment house on the site. CBRE Real Estate broker is looking for a buyer for 1485-1489 Sunset (the former A Grocery Warehouse) near Portia with no mention of further development. But plans are still moving ahead to demolish and replace the existing structures with 104 residential units and 8,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space. An appeal filed against the project will be reviewed during a public hearing scheduled for March 9, according to a planning department spokesperson. Officials with CBRE and the owner did not respond to requests for comment.
Restaurant manager Karl Sanders talked to The Eastsider about his volunteer work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for a youth who had been living in a group home. “The [advocate] program isn’t for everyone,” Sanders said. “It pulls you into someone’s life for better and worse. So my best advice for others is to ‘buckle up for the ride!’”
A plan for nearly a hundred new digital billboard signs across the city includes a location along the southbound 101 Freeway across from Angeleno Heights. This comes courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Eastsider
Kien Giang Bakery on Echo Park Avenue is closed for renovations but plans to reopen in April, according to the general manager, Debbie Huynh. The bakery had to remove its broken custom walk-in refrigerator and freezer and build in a new one, Huynh said. This will also involve changing some of the damaged walls around it and redoing the floor tiles. The Hyunh family has been baking their pastries and cakes at that location since 1980, according to the Infatuation.
Cactus Store on Echo Park Avenue has closed down for reasons that have not been made clear. However, the people behind the store said on Instagram that they're not going away. "Over the last year or so we’ve been cooking up a new project that we’re excited to share with you all.” No word on what that project will be or whether it will operate in that same location. Cactus Store opened eight years ago, barely even bothering to give itself a name. But the spot was quickly a hit, and a New York City branch opened a couple of years later.
👍👎 Readers Respond
Last week Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that he plans to remove the fence around Echo Park Lake. We asked if you agreed. Apparently most of you did not. Here are the poll results:
Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included three assaults with a deadly weapon on the same night in the 1600 block of Sunset and grand theft in the 1800 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
