In this issue: The Episcopal church center across from Echo Park Lake may double as a homeless shelter. The city is moving slowly on abandoned oil wells. And a nine-story hotel has been proposed for the south end of Echo Park.

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The headquarters of the Episcopal diocese across from Echo Park Lake could serve as a temporary 30-bed homeless shelter as early as this month, under a proposal by City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, The Eastsider reported. The motion comes after some tense confrontations between authorities and members and supporters of a large homeless encampment at the lake.

A nine-story, 185-room hotel is in the works for the south end of Echo Park, reports The Eastsider. EKN Development Group of Orange County wants to build the project in the 100 block of Glendale Boulevard, next to the First Street bridge. The hotel, which will have a rooftop pool, is one of several large developments planned south of the 101 Freeway.

Echo Park and neighborhoods across L.A. face a toxic legacy of nearly 1,000 abandoned oil wells, many of which haven’t been properly capped and continue to emit toxic gasses. An investigation by the Los Angeles Times and the Center for Public Integrity found the city has been slow and inconsistent in forcing the petroleum industry to deal with the old wells. The issue is particularly troublesome on the south end of Echo Park, once the site of the Los Angeles City Oil Field, which accounted for more than half the oil produced in California near the end of the 19th Century. Homeowners there are still dealing with old oil wells that have been improperly capped.

The 35th Annual Los Angeles Marathon was held Sunday despite the growing coronavirus outbreak, with thousands of participants -- on foot and in wheelchairs -- flowing through the streets of Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz on their way to the finish line in Santa Monica, The Eastsider reported. Runners were asked by health officials not to participate if they felt sick, even with mild illness.

Three fatal hit-and-runs along Sunset Boulevard in three months have authorities seeking suspects and solutions, The Eastsider reported. While the city studies whether to install another traffic or pedestrian crossing signal to improve safety, officers investigating the incidents between Douglas Street and While Knoll Drive have mainly focused on one problem: Human error.

The Cultural Heritage Commission voted 3-0 to take the Stiles Bungalow Court under consideration as a historic monument. The hillside cluster of 10 homes at 1251-1259 West Sunset Blvd. was nominated as a Historic-Cultural Monument in the wake of plans to demolish and replace them with a 70-unit housing project. The historic monument application contends that the "site provides an important example of a surviving and significant Bungalow Court typology built in the Mission Revival style."

The Echo Park United Methodist Church held its first live broadcast of a Sunday service on Facebook for parishioners who could not come to church because of L.A. Marathon-related street closures and concerns about the coronavirus. "This is a first attempt," said a posting on the church Facebook page. "We promise to get better!"

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Events



Friday, March 13: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, March 15: Screaming Females - music

Monday, March 16: Movie Night - "The War Room"

Monday, March 16: Free Yoga Class

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included grand theft in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, a robbery on that same block three days later, and the brandishing of a weapon near Park and Lemoyne, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.