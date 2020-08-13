In this issue: An 18-year-old woman is the second homeless person to die at the lake this summer. Echo Park Rising will take place on the web. And a new coronavirus testing center is opening in the neighborhood.

And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

An 18-year-old woman died in a tent Sunday next to Echo Park Lake, the second death of a homeless person at the lake this summer, The Eastsider reported. There's no indication at this time that it was a homicide. The L.A. County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Brianna Moore. The tent in which she died is one of the more than 100 that dot the lake, where a homeless encampment has mushroomed in recent months during the pandemic. In June, 51-year-old Andrew Kettle was found dead inside a tent on the north side of Echo Park Lake, according to KCRW.

A walk-up coronavirus testing site is being set up at the Edendale branch library on Sunset, officials announced Wednesday. Mayor Eric Garcetti said up to 400 people a day will be able to get tested, half from reservations and half from walk-ins. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said the mobile testing unit will be located in front of the library from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. The testing center opens Friday and will replace the walk-up center currently operating out of Carbon Health, an urgent care center facility, located just west of Alvarado. The library is at 2011 Sunset Blvd.

Echo Park Rising is coming back for its tenth anniversary, and this time it will be virtual. The festival, which will be webcast at EPR.LA, will be shortened to a single day: Saturday, September 26. Most of the shows will involve live-streaming stage performances at The Echoplex, but other neighborhood businesses may also participate. Those interested in hosting live-streamed or recorded events can indicate their interest by filling out this form by August 13.

And in more business-related news .... Council District 13, which includes most of Echo Park, has launched a $1 million Emergency Small Business Grant Program for eligible businesses located within the district (here's a map). Applications for the grants will be accepted starting August 13 at 8 a.m. and ending Monday August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The L.A. Times profiled Maurice Harris, the African-American floral designer and cafe owner on Temple Street who has attracted wealthy clients with "surrealist, sculpture-like arrangements" and tackles social issues with “beauty, grace and fun,” said the Times. “I’m obsessed with aesthetics. I’m obsessed with beauty,” he told the Times. Harris and his brother Moses also own a coffee stop in the same building, called Bloom & Plume Coffee.

A 76-year-old man who went missing Tuesday has been found, The Eastsider reports. The announcement was made on Wednesday within hours of a police request for help in finding Rodolfo Foster Correa.

The nonprofit United American Indian Involvement has signed a deal to rent 30,688 square feet of space about two blocks from the lake, according to Connect California. The seven-year lease on 1441-1449 West Temple Street had been valued at $8.1 million. The UAII provides education, counseling and medical services to Native Americans in L.A.

Friday, Aug. 14: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1000 block of Crosby, a burglary in the 1700 block of Glendale and larceny near Echo Park and Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

