In this issue: Police have released more info on the killing of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro. A home on Park Drive just sold for $2 million. And more condos are planned for Everett Street.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

An evening view of Angelino Heights. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

The LAPD released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street. Officers were initially unable to determine if Fierro had sustained any trauma because of the dirt and debris on his body. But further investigation led to the discovery of a spent bullet casing near Fierro’s body, found across the street from Elysian Park. Police said nearby residents heard two gunshots shortly before 9 pm the night before. The county coroner has now determined that Fierro was a homicide victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Game 5 is on. The Dodgers evened the National League Division Series at two games a piece with a 7-2 victory over the Giants Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. Game 5 of the best-of-five series will be played Thursday in San Francisco, with the winner advancing to the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. ESPN

Plans have been filed to demolish three residential structures on 965-967 Everett St. and replace them with seven condominium units. Developers are asking for a haul route and an increase in allowable height.

Jackie Goldberg of Elysian Heights has been appointed by Councilmember Nithya Raman to serve on the L.A. City Council Redistricting Commission. Goldberg, a current school board member who has also served on the City Council and State Assembly, replaces Alexandra Suh. Raman did not explain the last-minute change but has expressed her displeasure at the commission's proposal to dramatically change the boundaries of her council district.

The highest-priced home sale in Echo Park this last week was just over $2 million for a ridge-top architectural in Elysian Heights, according to Redfin. Built in 2005, the 3-bedroom/3-bathroom includes 2,256 square feet of floor space, and features 360-degree views, including downtown and the Pacific Ocean, Redfin said. The Park Drive home also sits right across the street from Elysian Park.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery along the 200 block of Sunset, another robbery two days later along the 1700 block of Sunset, and an assault with a deadly weapon near Ross Loos and Bonnie Brae, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.