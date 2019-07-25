ICE agents took an Echo Park woman into custody. An LAPD informant secretly recorded meetings at a local church. And Dodger Stadium is getting a $100 million upgrade.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Video on CBS shows an Echo Park mother being taken into custody by two men dressed as ICE agents. Neighbors say the woman had told them she came to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was 3 years old. The woman's husband also told a neighbor the woman had applied for citizenship six months ago, but had a marijuana possession charge from when she was in her 20s. Though the arrest location is not identified in the video, it seems to be near Bonnie Brae Street, west of Echo Park Lake.

One of the people who attended several meetings of an anti-Trump group at the Echo Park United Methodist Church in 2017 was an LAPD informant who secretly recorded the gatherings and passed along the intel to the department, the L.A. Times reported. Police began monitoring the meetings apparently out of concern over the potential for violence during a wave of anti-Donald Trump demonstrations staged the year after he was elected. The LAPD informant, equipped with a hidden recorder, attended four meetings of Refuse Fascism. None of the information provided by the informant revealed any credible threats.

The Dodgers unveiled a $100 million renovation to the ballpark this week, reports The Eastsider. The plans include a new center field plaza with restaurants, bars, beer gardens and a new children's play area (which we assume will be kept separate from the beer garden). “It’s going to act like a two-acre tailgating area,” Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and chief executive, told the Los Angeles Times. Dodger Nation reminds us that former team owner Frank McCourt also wanted to build a center field plaza as part of a large shopping mall, which was never built.

Police apprehended a man after receiving reports that he was throwing bottles at a passerby and attempting to break a restaurant window as he made his way through the heart of Echo Park's business district, The Eastsider reported. Police received numerous calls regarding the suspect beginning shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, when he was near Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. At one point he attempted to break a window in the 1700 block of Sunset, according to police. There were no reports of injuries, Lee said.

The Eastsider has an "interview" with Georgie, a pot bellied pig that caused a stir after he went missing last month. He mostly grunts and sniffs during the interview, however.

Echopark Guitars -- which started up in Echo Park before moving to Detroit -- now has a licensing deal with the 125-year-old Gibson Brands guitar company, according to Crains. Echopark will be able to use Gibson trademarks, such as the Les Paul body design.

Events

Crime

