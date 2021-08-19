In this issue: Will the fence ever come down around the lake? A compact Target store has opened on Temple Street. And an Echo Park man talks about the challenges of being a gay veteran in Los Angeles.

Echo Park Scene

A hazy sky over Avenue of the Palms in Elysian Park. Photo by Jesus Sanchez

News & Notes

It's still not clear whether the fence around Echo Park Lake will ever come down. Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell tells The Eastsider he's still receiving input on what the community wants. In the meantime, the Echo Park Neighborhood Council is formally asking for it to come down. “The fence is a visual blight,” said a council statement. The chain-link fence went up around the park near the end of March, shortly after the city shut down a homeless encampment that had spread across the park.

Charlie Robinson of Echo Park writes in the LA Times about being a gay military veteran in Los Angeles. That included an awkward rejection at a party in his own neighborhood. “The unmistakable implication: After living an open, gay life, joining an institution with a long history of discrimination toward queer people represented a betrayal,” Robinson wrote, “a rejection of both my own queerness and core queer values. If I’d rejected that part of my identity, as he believed, the queer community should reject me in turn.”

A grand opening was held for a “small format” Target on Sunday at 330 N Westlake Ave., with frontage along Temple Street. It sits at the base of the 200-unit, five-story Alexan Bahay apartment building, on the site of the old Derby Dolls roller skating rink. Services onsite include a Starbucks, a CVS pharmacy, a grocery, and beer, wine, and liquor.

If you're going to Dodger Stadium for a game, be prepared to wear a mask, whether you're vaccinated or not. Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people in L.A. County -- such as baseball games at Dodger Stadium as well as open-air concerts and other events -- will have to wear a face covering under a new COVID-19 health order.

FYI: The Boathouse Bistro at the lake has started serving coffee drinks and pastries.

Crime

Crime over the last week included grand theft in the 1300 block of Laveta; robbery near Ross Loos and Bonnie Brae, and assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of Montrose, according to CrimeMapping.com.

