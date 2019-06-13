A new mural celebrates a baseball legend. There's more vegan fare at Dodger Stadium. And, a pig went AWOL this weekend.
Before we move on, we would like to wish Echo Park dads a Happy Father's Day!
What Victorian doesn't look mysterious and a bit creepy at night? Thanks to Martin Cox for this evening shot in Angelino Heights.
The neighborhood's newest mural is Jackie Robinson sliding into a base. It's painted - along with Robinson's uniform number, 42 - on Lemoyne near Sunset, near the rear of a shoe store next to the public parking lot. The first African-American to play in baseball's major league - as well as the first black player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame - Robinson spent his entire major league career with the Dodgers, but retired from baseball before the team moved to Los Angeles.
A stray pig was found wandering around near Ewing Street and Echo Park Avenue, according to The Eastsider. The pig is black, and about medium sized. Is it yours?
Free lunches are being offered most of the summer to kids and teens across the city. Distribution points include the Echo Park Recreation Center at 1632 Bellevue Avenue and the Elysian Park Recreation Center at 929 Academy Road in Elysian Park. This comes from the Department of Recreation and Parks, which offers the free meals to children and teens ages one through 18. No application or proof of income is needed. But all meals must be eaten on site, and the food is handed out on a first-come/first-served basis. A free lunch program is also offered at the Echo Park Branch Library. These programs run from June 10 to August 9.
The Dodgers' upped their vegan food game this season, reports The Eastsider. Think vegan burgers, vegan bratwurst dogs and tempeh tacos. After beefing up its vegan menu this season, PETA ranked Los Angeles’ favorite ballpark on its top 10 list of vegan-friendly baseball stadiums.
Friday, June 14: Echo Park Farmers' Market
Sunday, June 16: In-Camera Special Effects - film workshop
Monday, June 17: The Felice Brothers - music
Tuesday, June 18: Magic Show
Crimes over the past week included brandishing a weapon in the 2000 block of Sunset; burglary in the 1900 block of Berkeley; and grand theft auto in the 2100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
