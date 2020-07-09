In this issue: Job losses are adding up. The Echo Park library has reopened for pick up. And the Dodgers have set a date for their season opener, but still won't see fans in the stadium.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to your inbox Thursday mornings

Angelino Heights Scene

News & Notes

Echo Park has lost 18.9% of its jobs since the pandemic first struck the economy, according to numbers released by the City Controller's Office. An estimated 1,325 jobs have been lost in businesses involved in information, accommodation and food services.

The Dodgers will finally hold their season opener on July 23, about four months later than originally scheduled. The pandemic-shortened season will see the Dodgers play 60 games -- about 100 fewer than normal, according to the L.A. Times. The Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants in the season opener, which will be televised nationally but played without fans in attendance as health orders still prohibit large gatherings. "The organization remains optimistic, and should circumstances change to allow fans at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers will announce a ticketing policy at that time," the team said in a statement.

Major League Baseball's 2020 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Eastsider said. This would have been the first time in nearly 40 years that L.A. hosted the game. The week-long event typically provides a $90 million economic boost to its host city, thanks to fan spending. The Dodgers will host the next available Midsummer Classic in 2022, since the Atlanta Braves have already been named as host of the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Lady Byrd Cafe has come up with a creative way to make dining in a parking lot more inviting than it sounds. Owner Misty Mansouri transformed the outdoor lot into a dining area by setting up four small greenhouses, reports Eater LA. The set up allows dining al fresco dining while adhering to social distancing rules. Lady Byrd Cafe is at 2100 Echo Park Ave.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The Echo Park Branch Library now offers curbside pick-up service to borrow books and other library materials, with instructions available at library-to-go. Patrons can place a hold order through the LAPL's online catalogue. When they are notified that their holds are available, they can call the library to schedule a pickup appointment.

Restaurant Bites: The Echo Park Starbucks drive-thru has opened in the former KFC at Glendale and Montana, and the line of cars already snakes out of the parking lot during peak times ... Over on Sunset, "The Douglas" is apparently the name of the new place replacing The Park restaurant. (At least, that's what the freshly painted sign says.) The owners told Eater back in February that they were planning to open in early summer with "reasonable prices and genuine hospitality.”

Echo Park resident Katherine Leech writes in The Eastsider about picking up trash at Echo Park Lake: "All of you that love to exercise at the park, please consider spending a couple hours or more every week picking up trash," she writes. "It’s good exercise, and expressing unselfishness is much more attractive than tight abs."

Events



Friday, July 10: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1700 block of Sunset, a robbery at Sunset and Reservoir and aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Lake Shore, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.