Plans for building a hillside home on Kite Hill have triggered opposition. Police flooded the neighborhood following trouble at a liquor store. And meet the woman who turned an Angelino Heights Victorian into a haven for atheists.

Read on!

Echo Park Scene

The Downtown skyline viewed from Park Drive.

News & Notes

Have you seen all the "Save Kite Hill" signs around Elysian Heights? They're part of a campaign against plans to build a home and long driveway on private hillside property that includes a walking trail and natural habitat that have long been accessible to the public, The Eastsider reports.

Police were in a standoff with a man in liquor store for about 90 minutes before they took him into custody on Saturday morning, The Eastsider reported. It's not clear what prompted the incident that sent police cars flooding into the neighborhood as an LAPD helicopter hovered overhead. At one point officers escorted residents from homes next to the LG Market in the 1800 block of Echo Park Avenue while at least one police sniper was positioned on a rooftop.

The staff at Valerie Echo Park spent Saturday morning cleaning up after a break-in at the Echo Park Avenue bakery and cafe. "Business ownership is not for the faint of heart," said a post on the cafe's Instagram. "For our Echo Park neighbors who are walking by right now, we are okay...ish. It stings for sure but no one was hurt."

A brightly colored Angelino Heights Victorian known as Heretic House has become a center for L.A. atheists, says Religious News Service. Bobbie Kirkhart bought the home on East Edgeware Road a decade ago in part to create a version of an "old church fellowship hall” – but without the religion. The two-story home has hosted Atheists United game nights, atheist and humanist discussion groups and an atheist choir. Kirkhart once tried to organize a regular poker night, but discovered that "atheists aren’t big gamblers."

School board candidates Jackie Goldberg and Heather Repenning are scheduled to present their views on the future of L.A. Unified during a candidate forum on Thursday, May 9 from 6 to 8 pm at Gabriella Charter School in Echo Park. Goldberg, a longtime Elysian Heights resident, and Repenning will face off in the May 14 runoff election.

The city says it won't share traffic information with Waze and other similar traffic apps, according to Curbed LA and CBS2, unless they participate in a pilot program to steer drivers away from streets that are too narrow and steep, such as Baxter Street.

NPR looked back to 1985 when Echo Park residents Donita Sparks met Suzi Gardner and started the rowdy punk grunge band L7. Sparks, the band's frontwoman, who was famous for having thrown a tampon at an unruly audience, also talked about L7's newest release after 20 years, "Scatter the Rats."

Filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani tells The American Bazaar why she left her comfortable life in Echo Park to make films in India. Her directorial debut documentary "Sindhustan" explores tattoos and the Sindhi migration from Pakistan.

Events

Friday, May 10:Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, May 10: Women Songwriters in the Round

Saturday, May 11: ACT TWO - A film by formerly incarcerated youths

Sunday, May 12: "Women in the Moon" - A film by Fritz Lang

Monday, May 13: Knitting Club

Wednesday, May 15: Echo Park Book Club - This week, "Cold Mountain" by Charles Frazier

Crime

Crimes over the past week included a burglary in the 1600 block of Echo Park Avenue, an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Glendale, and a rape at Temple and Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.