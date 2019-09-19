A neighborhood sandwich shop just topped Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants. Three people were injured in a gang shooting. And the history of a long-gone Mexican restaurant named El Nayarit.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The little Japanese sandwich shop that opened last year on Sunset has been dubbed America's Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit magazine. Konbi began attracting attention even before it opened, and since then has been praised by Food & Wine magazine and the L.A. Times. Like other critics before her, Julia Kramer noted the care and research the chefs put into their creations, saying there's "a palpable intensity to their level of study." She also described the process of buying a chocolate croissant as "Kafkaesque," but called it the best she'd ever eaten.

After an uproar over a LAPD spy monitoring an anti-Trump group in Echo Park, the department will modify its policies on using informants inside churches, hospitals and law offices and within political groups, the L.A. Times reports. The decision to use informants in these kinds of places will now require approval from some of the department’s highest-ranking officers. The new process will ensure that "the benefit of the investigative technique is not outweighed by the potential loss of public trust,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Three people were injured in what police say was a gang-related shooting near Sunset and Rosemont, The Eastsider reported. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two victims were in stable condition. There is no description of the suspect or suspects or what prompted the shooting.

Homeless activists opposed to Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's proposal to prohibit sleeping on sidewalks near schools, parks and other sites mapped out the large stretches of sidewalks that would be off limits in central Echo Park, the L.A. Times reports. Advocates looked at a section of Sunset Boulevard where O'Farrell's field office is located. Separately, activists on Monday marched from Echo Park Lake to O’Farrell's field office and the nearby office of State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo to protest the sleeping restrictions and recent evictions under the Ellis Act, according to the Los Feliz Ledger.

A newly built home on Vestal Street sold for $2.55 million, the most expensive home sale so far this year, according to Redfin. The contemporary-style compound features a 3-bedroom, 6-bath main house and a smaller guest house next to the public stairway that runs between Vestal and Lemoyne at the top of the hill. The property initially went on the market in May for nearly $2.7 million.

After a lengthy wait, Rodeo Express has opened on Sunset, serving up one-pound build-your-own burritos, bowls and salads. The new restaurant is an offshoot of the neighboring Rodeo Mexican Grill, which opened a new bar earlier this year. Rodeo Express is at 1717 W. Sunset Blvd.

Ever notice the name "Nayarit Restaurant" on the front of The Echo? Long before the nightclub opened, the storefront on Sunset was home to El Nayarit, a Mexican restaurant founded in 1951 by Mexican immigrant Natalia Barraz. The restaurant went on to become a cultural hub for Latino immigrants and a destination for actors, musicians and celebrities for more than two decades, reports The Eastsider. Barraz' granddaughter, USC professor Natalia Molina, is now studying El Nayarit's legacy.

Events

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Friday, September 20: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, September 21: BlakTinx Dance Festival

Tuesday, September 24: Teen Trivia Competition

Wednesday, September 25: Bushwick Book Club

Thursday, September 26: Remains to be Seen - experimental film

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Park and Glendale, a robbery near Lake and Bellevue and a burglary in the 900 block of West Kensington, according to CrimeMapping.com.