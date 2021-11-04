In this issue: The twice-postponed L.A. Marathon is finally happening this weekend. There's been another shooting with injuries on Mohawk Street. And the life of a celebrity florist is not all fun and flowers.

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Becky Mann for sharing her photo of a breathtaking sunset. That's the former Queen of Angeles Hospital, now the Dream Center, rising in the distance.

News & Notes

A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed early this morning after being struck by a car near Edgeware and Temple. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Eastsider

Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded. The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of Mohawk Street when he was approached by suspects who asked him, "Where are you from?" The suspects then fired at least two rounds, one of which struck the victim in the right foot. The victim then drove himself to the Rite Aid parking lot, and was then transported to a hospital by paramedics. There were two shootings on Mohawk this summer.

The LA Marathon is back this weekend, after having been postponed for eight months. Runners will be setting off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday morning and looping through Downtown before heading back through Echo Park, then Silver Lake and points west. The finish line this year, though, is Century City instead of Santa Monica. Watch for road closures and parking restrictions starting at 4 am and ending between 9 am and noon, depending on the location. Some exits along the 110 and 101 Freeways will also be closed as early as 3 am.

The New Yorker has profiled Maurice Harris of Bloom & Plume, the Temple Street florist (who co-owns the adjacent coffee shop) whose clients include Beyoncé, Louis Vuitton, and the Row, the fashion label owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. But this business not apparently a bed of roses. “People often romanticize what I do,” Harris told the New Yorker. “Flowers are gross. They stink. It’s a lot of hauling shit around. It’s a lot of logistics. Like, twenty per cent of it is pretty; the rest is just annoying."

The car of a missing woman was found abandoned near the intersection of Sunset and Sutherland. Shirley Duong, 34, of Monterey Park, has not been seen since Monday, but footage has appeared of her walking in this neighborhood. Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 573-1311.

The highest price home sale last week was a small-lot home - about $1.35 million for a 3-bedroom/3.5-bedroom architectural on Belmont Avenue. It's one among five modular buildings that were built last year, with views of the lake.

The Echo Park Historical Society will be holding a tour of the neighborhood stairways this Saturday, Nov. 6. You will be glad to know that you will be going down -- not up -- the 232-step Baxter Stairs.

Crime

Crimes reported last week included a robbery near Park and Lemoyne, grand theft in the 1800 block of Morton, and two motor vehicle thefts within an hour of each other in the 900 block of White Knoll, according to CrimeMapping.com.

