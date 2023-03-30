In this issue: Echo Park Lake is unfenced. A neighborhood saki bar has been nominated for a prestigious food and drink award. And a sandwich chain appears to be moving into a long-vacant restaurant space.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
A magical morning at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
📢 News & Notes
The fence around Echo Park Lake finally came down this week, two years almost to the day after it first went up. Taking down the chain-link segments was one of the promises by Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez during his successful City Council campaign last year, and he held fast to the plan despite opposition from some residents who fear the park will once again become a homeless encampment. Soto-Martinez, however, has said it's possible to keep the park clean and safe without a fence. The barrier first went up in March 2021 -- intended as a temporary measure, at that time -- after a large homeless encampment had been shut down and the park was closed for renovations.
The OTOTO saki bar in Angeleno Heights has been nominated for a James Beard Award in the category of “Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.” OTOTO is one of only five finalists from across the country.
Echo Park resident Darrell Kunitomi writes in the L.A. Times about touring Santa Anita Park, which served as a World War II assembly center for Japanese Americans on their way to internment camps. Kunitomi’s family lived there for a while, in the horse stalls. His uncle, Ted Fujioka, wrote a letter to his high school teacher that read: "Since there are seven in our family at the present, we were given two stables. My mother and sister just sat down and cried."
The lease is still available for the Burrito King on Sunset at Alvarado - after having been on offer for about two years. The current lease should be running out sometime around now. Urbanlime is still offering the listing, but has not responded recently to The Eastsider about updates. At its peak, this restaruant was part of a chain of Burrito Kings that stretched as Far East as Houston and as far south as Bogotá, according to The New York Times. It showed up in pictures and videos with rockers Warren Zevon and Gram Parsons. The stand at 2109 W. Sunset Blvd. is now apparently the business's only remaining location.
A public hearing is scheduled for April 26 over Cookbook grocery store's application to sell beer and and wine in the 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue.
One of the frequent questions we receive from Echo Park readers deals with the long-vacant restaurant space/eyesore at Echo Park and Montana avenues. We may finally have an answer: Jeresey Mike's. The name of the sandwich shop chain (with more than 2,000 stores) is on a permit application for new signs at that location. It's one of several building permits that have been applied for to renovate the building, which has been empty since The Whisperer closed in 2017 after less than a year in business.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a vehicle theft and a grand larceny in the 1600 block of Sunset, assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Temple, and brandishing a weapon near Reservoir and Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
🗓️ What's going on?
Thursday, Mar 30
Non-stop music from DJ iSizzle and guests at Club Bahia
Friday, March 31
Saturday, April 1
