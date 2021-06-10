In this issue: A compound of Pueblo-style bungalows have been declared a city landmark. A new soccer field takes shape in Elysian Park. And there's been a surge in auto part thefts in recent months.

Echo Park Scene

A place for prayers at the end of an Echo Park street.

News & Notes

The city’s Cultural Heritage Commission declared a hillside "Hopi Village” near Elysian Park a city historic landmark. The Atwater Bungalows in the 1400 block of W. Avon Park Terrace were designed by architect Robert Stacy-Judd for dentist Dr. H. Gale Atwater. “Each demonstrates significant attention to the characteristics of the Pueblo Revival style popular in Los Angeles from 1905 to 1940,” according to John Wingler of the Echo Park Historical Society, who prepared the nomination.

Elysian Park may not be getting a new dog park in the immediate future. But other improvements are being completed one by one, as park officials make their way through a $12.5 million package of upgrades and improvements. Among the highlights: The Solano Canyon Synthetic Soccer Field is near completion and a new 14-target disc golf course has been constructed at Buena Vista Point.

The neighborhood had its second water main break in a month, when an 8-inch main ruptured Monday morning at Sunset and Alvarado, forcing the closure of traffic lanes during repairs. A water main break in early May flooded an intersection near Echo Park Lake and cut off water for most of the day to surrounding residents.

A couple of statistics about Echo Park, according to Crosstown LA: Over the last six months, we have ranked at No. 1 among 110 L.A. neighborhoods for the theft of auto parts. Between Nov. 1 and April 30 in particular, Echo Park had 68 reports of stolen auto parts - a 134.5% increase from the same period a year ago. We rank much lower in the number of swimming pools, though. Only 55 pool or spa permits were issued between 2016-2020, placing Echo Park at No. 46 out of 110 city neighborhoods.

A gap along East Edgeware Road in Angelino Heights is to be filled by a two-story, 2,260-square-foot single-family home, according to plans filed with the city. The applicant is listed as the William Heffernan and Planeria Trust.

Hazel Lozano, an actress and teaching artist, is about to star in one of the lead roles in the Los Angeles premiere of An Octoroon, a modern and subversive take on a mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. The Echo Park resident, who has performed in America Adjacent in the Skylight Theatre and Othello at the Griot Theatre plays a production assistant in the Obie award-winning play. The production inaugurates the brand new outdoor stage at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood.

"Casa Nova" - a bright blue home in Elysian Heights with a sawtooth-shaped roof - gets a visit from The Architect's Newspaper. "Everything about the single-story home, from its azure hue to its sawtooth profile, seems calculated to surprise and bemuse," said the reviewer, Shane Reiner-Roth.

Echo Park Classifieds

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Logan, a motor vehicle theft near Morton Terrace and Morton Avenue, and two vehicle break-ins near Elysian Park Drive and Academy Road, according to CrimeMapping.com.

