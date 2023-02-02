In this issue: A stretch of Sunset has been temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction. An Angeleno Heights mansion sells for $2.3 million. And a plant-based pizzeria is coming to the neighborhood.
Take a seat on Echo Park Avenue. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
A historic 114-year-old mansion in Angeleno Heights was sold at auction this week for $2.3 million, after being in the same family for 80 years, according to Redfin. The six-bedroom Mission Revival was built in 1909 for oil producer Charles Daggett, and was declared city Historic-Cultural Monument No. 222 in 1979. Dirt noted that the structure needs a lot of work, including installing a modern HVAC system, adding a new carport or garage, and updating the kitchen and bathrooms.
You may not have noticed one of the most important old movie studios in history - since it's it's completely integrated into the Public Storage campus near Glendale Boulevard. The Eastsider looks at the Echo Park studio space where silent comedy legend Mack Sennett did so much of his work.
Plant-based pizza restaurant Forever Pie will open in the next few months on Sunset Boulevard after facing lengthy delays, reports What Now Los Angeles.
Take part in an interactive drum circle and learn about West African and Cuban drums, with Roberto "Kongakid" Gutierrez. At the Edendale Branch Library.
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included two burglaries in the 1300 block of Sunset, a robbery near Wallace and Laveta, and assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
