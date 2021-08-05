In this issue: A report on the LAPD's handling of the protests at Echo Park Lake. Neighborhood resident Brendan Hunt talks about his role as an actor and co-creator of "Ted Lasso." And is it time for the Dodgers to end Friday Night Fireworks?

Echo Park Scene

Floating Gardens: Water lilies and other aquatic plants thrive on the surface of Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Conrado TerrazasCross for the photo.

News & Notes

The L.A. Police Commission approved the LAPD's report on how it handled demonstrations last March over the clearing of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake, The Eastsider said. But local journalism organizations denounced the report as insufficient. The LAPD also revealed that it spent more than $2 million on salaries and overtime to deal with the demonstrations and protect workers as they installed a fence around the lake. At one point as many as 750 department personnel were deployed to Echo Park.

The neighborhood has experienced an increase in the number of complaints about homeless encampments, while the rest of the city saw those numbers go down, according to Crosstown LA. During the first half of this year, the city received 199 complaints about homeless encampments in Echo Park, a 5.3% increase over the 189 complaints during the same period last year. Echo Park thus ranks number 37 out of 110 neighborhoods for total number of complaints about encampments, Crosstown said. During the same period, though, complaints throughout the city overall dropped by about 12%.

A man was surrounded by security and staff after he disrupted remarks by Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell at a National Night Out Event at Echo Park Lake on Tuesday night. The man, seen holding a photo of police officers, approached O'Farrell on a stage during a presentation before eventually leaving the park.

A petition has been posted to end the Dodgers’ Friday Night Fireworks, reserving such celebrations for major holidays, season-ending playoffs and World Series games. Backed by the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park and the Echo Park Improvement Association, the Change.org petition states that fireworks cause stress in densely populated areas, contribute to smog, and heighten the risk of fire. "There is no reason the Dodgers need to include Friday Night Fireworks in their already-elaborate programming," the petition says. Take our poll and let us know what you think.

An open-air pavilion built without a permit has been transformed into a work-from-home studio with a roof deck, the Los Angeles Times said. Filmmaker and poet Jane Stephens Rosenthal found the decaying pavilion in the backyard, along with some other hand-built structures, when she bought a 1905 Craftsman-inspired home in Elysian Heights in 2013. Designer Ben Warwas and architect Chris Skeens worked with Rosenthal to keep the hillside structure whimsical yet stable. “I wanted a hovel, a hut,” Rosenthal told the Times.

Brendan Hunt, aka Coach Beard in the hyper-Emmy nominated AppleTV+ series "Ted Lasso," spoke with The Daily Beast from his Echo Park home about the universally lauded and defiantly upbeat show, which he helped write and create. “We certainly couldn’t foresee the world it’d be releasing into,” he says. “We knew the world was toxic long before 2020 really, really decided to kick things up."

Crime

Crime over the last week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, a robbery in the 1100 block of Logan, and two larcenies -- one grand and one petty theft -- at the same time in the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

