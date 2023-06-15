In this issue: A restaurant called Kushiba is coming to Sunset. The pursuit of a suspected car thief ends in a standoff. And a look at LGBTQ pioneer Dale Jennings.
Angeleno Heights Scene
A wall of fragrant jasmine surrounds this home at the corner of Laveta Terrace and West Kensington in Angeleno Heights. Thanks to Dean Decent for the photo.
📢 News & Notes
Back in the 1950s when same-sex attraction was still “the love that dared not speak its name,” two people who would start finding the new words - and some definition of the identity itself - lived in Echo Park and Silver Lake, according to a historic survey of Los Angeles. The Eastsider looks at the homes and stories of Dale Jennings on Lemoyne Street in Echo Park, and Harry Hay in Silver Lake.
The Eastsider visits Heavy Manners Library, a lending library, gallery, and bookstore, and theater on Alvarado Street that has become a neighborhood hub for various arts -- with everything from folk music, to Super 8 and 16mm filmmaking, to live figure drawing classes with a falconer.
What Now LA reports that two chefs associated with Japanese restaurants --- David Schlosser and Simon Xi -- have applied for a state alcohol license to serve beer and wine in a new restaurant called Kushiba. The restaurant would open in the former Bar Calo space in the minimall now being renovated in the 1300 block of Sunset near Portia.
A suspect was barricaded in a home Saturday night after police chased a stolen vehicle. In a chase that began in Mid-Wilshire, a Honda CR-V had hurtled along surface streets at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, sometimes veering into opposite lanes of traffic and running through stop lights, according to police. Shortly after 11:15 pm, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and barricaded inside of a home. It is not clear whether an arrest was made. KCAL
A 36-year-old man who authorities say suffers from seizures was reported missing after being last seen Sunday morning walking near Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the LAPD. Joseph Tsimi, who is Black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and blue shoes. Anyone who has seen Tsimi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Area Police Station 323-561-3211.
Dirt looks at the first L.A. home built by Swedish architecture firm Jordens Arkitekter. The newly built hillside three-bedroom lists for $2.4 million, and features a striking Scandinavian style, with the entire east-facing side lined floor to ceiling with glass.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included a robbery in the 1300 block of Echo Park Avenue, assault with a deadly weapon near Ewing and Park, and a burglary in the 1700 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.
