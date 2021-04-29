In this issue: The Echo Park branch library will soon reopen for "quick browsing." The former bishop of the Echo Park-based Episcopal church has passed away. And if your Dodger Dog does not taste the same, there's a reason for that.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

A passerby in a cowboy hat takes a moment to take his shot of the red-white-and-blue Echo Barber Shop. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

One of Echo Park's branch libraries will be reopening next week for limited, in-person use. The Echo Park Branch Library on 1410 W. Temple St. is one of the 38 L.A. Public Library branches (out of the city's total of 73 locations) that are reopening on May 3. The Echo Park branch will open for "quick browsing" of up to 60 minutes and wireless printing. The neighborhood's Edendale branch on Sunset Boulevard will remain closed.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rev. J. Jon Bruno, former bishop to the Echo Park-based Episcopal diocese of Los Angeles, has died of natural causes at the age of 74, The Eastsider reported. J. Jon Bruno was born in Echo Park on Nov. 17, 1946. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1987 and served in his role as bishop to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles from 2002 until his retirement in 2017. In his early years, Bruno also briefly played professional football with the Denver Broncos, worked as a Burbank police officer and served as a general manager of Taix restaurant in Echo Park, according to a 1985 L.A. Times story.

The Dodger Dogs at Dodger Stadium are no longer being made by Farmer John. The meatpacker and team parted ways after failing to reach an agreement. You can still get a Dodger Dog at the stadium. But it comes from a new supplier - and the team has not identified who that is.

So, what are Dodger games like these day in an era of social distancing and mask wearing? Dodger fan Sandy Driscoll provided a first-person account of what to expect at Dodger Stadium these days.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1700 block of Sunset, an assault near Glendale and Berkeley, and a burglary in the 1600 block of Allesandro, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.