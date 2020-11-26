In this issue: Dodger Stadium's neighbors learn to live with COVID testing traffic. Transgender activists hold a street rally and concert. And Lowriders return to Sunset.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

We also want to wish our readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Several dozen peaceful demonstrators gathered at Sunset and Logan Friday evening for Transgender Day of Remembrance and Transgender Awareness Week, The Eastsider said. About 100 people, plus a rock band, were in the intersection around 7:30 p.m., letting cars and buses pass slowly. "At least 36 transgender people, the majority of them Black and Latino transgender women, have been killed in 2020, but we know that number is likely higher because anti-transgender violence is so often unreported or misreported," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a video statement Friday. "So we mourn for all of those lost souls today."

Dozens of lowrider cars and bikes hit Sunset in Echo Park on Saturday night, in a “Cruise Night” organized by El Clasico Tattoos and Lost Angelz clothing store, L.A. Taco reported. "Last night felt like a taste of the old Echo Parque," El Clasico Tattoos posted on their Instagram, where they also thanked everyone who helped clean up afterwards.

Former Echo Park resident Kim Ng has been hired as General Manager for the Florida Marlins - becoming the Major League Baseball's first female general manager. Thien Ho, who worked with Ng back when she was the Dodgers’ assistant general manager, writes in The Eastsider about her time with Ng. "In my time at the Dodgers, there were only a handful of us from the neighborhood, and even fewer who moved in after accepting a job with the team," Ho writes, recalling the pre-gentrified world of Echo Park in the early 2000s. "Kim was all in -- building her community at work and in the neighborhood."

Those who live and work near the Dodger Stadium COVID testing center spoke about the growing lines of cars in recent days, as coronavirus case numbers have surged. “It got very quiet for awhile near the end of summer, the beginning of September. It was just a little puzzling why it was so quiet,” said Julia Shimizu, who works at Barlow Hospital inside Elysian Park. “Now it’s back to the long lines of traffic and it’s very frightening and sad.”

Next year's Los Angeles Marathon will abandon its "Stadium to the Sea" course, and instead run from the stadium to ... Century City. It will also be held on May 23 instead of March 21, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The course change was made because of "the dramatically increased costs quoted by the city of Santa Monica" for 2021, according to the McCourt Foundation, which owns and manages the event. The 36th edition of the marathon will still pass through Echo Park, as well as Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Lowboy and The Window, a bar, restaurant and take-out operation located in the same building on Sunset, have reopened last weekend after a COVID-19 outbreak among the kitchen staff forced the businesses to shut down, The Eastsider said. A weekly testing program detected a positive case among one worker on Nov. 11, prompting an immediate shutdown of both Lowboy and The Window, which are part of Park Hospitality. "The four positive members of our staff remain at home, resting and recovering," said Michael Francesconi with Park Hospitality.

Fire crews extinguished a one-acre blaze on Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of North Park Row Drive in Elysian Park. The flames scorched about an acre of brush near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) before it was contained. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. No word on what may have caused the blaze.

Kathleen Klein-Wakefield tells The Eastsider how the L.A. Fire Department got her dog to take a pill. While she was struggling to make her dog, Fogerty, swallow a pill, her home security alarm went off. The phone rang soon afterwards, but she couldn't answer it because of the dog. Thus two L.A. firefighters showed up a little while later, alerted by the alarm company. While one firefighter held on to Fogerty, the other showed Wakefield the trick of coating the pill in peanut butter. "Awesome help from LAFD Station 20!" Wakefield said.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Nov. 27: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery at Glendale and Bellevue, two assaults with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of Innes, and two vehicle thefts -- one in the 1800 block of Sunset, the other in the 1800 block of Montana, according to CrimeMapping.com.

