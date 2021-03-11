In this issue: Vehicle thefts are way, way up. Barlow Hospital is looking to expand. And another Echo Park home could become a historic landmark.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

One of the many cottontail bunnies that have been spotted hopping around Elysian Park this year.

News & Notes

Forty cars were reported stolen in Echo Park in January and February -- a 48.1% increase from the first two months of 2020. The neighborhood's jump in car thefts even exceeded the steep 39% rise citywide, Crosstown reported. Blame lies partly with the number of cars left unattended during the pandemic shutdown, Crosstown said. But police are also blaming early release of inmates to relieve prison overcrowding.

Fox 11 chatted with Dodger fans about a planned return to the stadium for live-and-in-person baseball this April, assuming COVID-19 numbers stay down. "Well, we're going to come back," Martin Pacheco told the reporter, while sitting at El Compadre on Sunset. "We're going to be strong. And if we have to stay six feet away from each other and do what we have to do for us fans to be back there, we will."

Speaking of Dodger Stadium .... Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State address from an empty ballpark on Tuesday. "It was a little weird," said Gil Duran with the Sacramento Bee. "Helicopters, apparently searching for a murder suspect, buzzed in the background as Newsom whizzed through the lines of his third State of the State speech with uncharacteristic speed."

A new skilled-nursing facility is being planned for the grounds of Barlow Respiratory Hospital, The Eastsider reported. Barlow has applied to build the 150-bed facility on a parking lot on the south end of the hospital’s campus at 2000 Stadium Way. Currently, Barlow takes patients who’ve been released from intensive care and provides long-term acute care. With skilled nursing on the grounds, patients could stay at Barlow and be monitored by some of the same staff, hospital officials said.

Aroma Laundry on Alvarado is hosting a Community Fridge -- a public refrigerator where anyone can drop off food and anyone can take what's there, KABC reported. James Barnes, who bought the business six years ago, also has a "laundry love" program, which he started before the pandemic, in which Aroma will wash 80 pounds of laundry for free.

The home where artist Stephan von Huene once pioneered the use of sound in art has been approved as a city historic landmark. The City Council last week unanimously okayed monument status for the Pleasance House in the 1300 block of Sutherland Street. The 107-year-old house was approved in part because Von Huene lived there when he first started working with sound and technology as part of his artwork. In addition, the building itself was found to be “an excellent and intact example of the Airplane Bungalow variation of the Craftsman architectural style,” according to a report from the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

The design firm Breland-Harper of Echo Park appeared before the city's Cultural Heritage Commission last week with rehabilitation plans for the Tokio Florist building in Silver Lake, next to the Trader Joe's, The Eastsider reported. Tokio, a long-time Japanese-American florist, was declared L.A.’s Historic-Cultural Monument No. 1198 in Nov. 2019.

The Architect's Newspaper visited Tilda on Echo Park Avenue to see how Stayner Architects (located right down the street) designed the 375-square-foot wine bar and bottle shop. The publication concluded that the space is "a cross between a living room and a public space."

Elections for the Echo Park Neighborhood Council are coming up. Vote-by-mail applications are available by clicking here. Election Day is April 6.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery at the 1500 block of Sunset, a stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Douglas, and assault with a deadly weapon at Park and Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.

