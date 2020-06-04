In this issue: Protests, boarded up windows and other signs of civil unrest. A restaurant and its workers struggle to survive. And MLK recordings lift spirits in Elysian Heights.

Echo Park Scene

Heads turned as military vehicles passed through Echo Park after Mayor Eric Garcetti called in the National Guard. A tweet went viral showing the vehicles and battle-fatigue National Guard members at the 76 gas station at Sunset and Alvarado.

News & Notes

Just as many businesses were reopening, they're now boarding up their windows. After many shops on Melrose and Fairfax were looted over the weekend, sheets of plywood began covering storefront windows and doors on Sunset and other streets. That includes the Vons on Alvarado, Jensen's Recreation Center on Sunset, and Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan, in a report in The Eastsider.

Looters broke into the Verizon Wireless Plus store on Sunset near Alvarado on Saturday night, The Eastsider said. A witness who recorded the incident reported hearing a window broken at around 11:30 p.m. with what appeared to be a metallic object. It's not clear if the the looters got away with anything.

Police on Saturday tried to block protesters from entering the freeway near Rampart Boulevard on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park, The Eastsider reported. Protesters still managed to enter the southbound freeway lanes.

Over the weekend, a recording of Martin Luther King's “I Have A Dream .... ” speech played loudly across Elysian Heights, The Eastsider reported. Since then, different recordings have also been heard across the hills. It's not clear who's been blasting these recordings, but it has raised some emotional reactions.

On Sunday, a demonstration also took place at Echo Park Lake, The Eastsider said. Protestors appeared to be following social distancing guidelines and many appeared to be wearing masks and other face coverings. "Don't cause a reason to be kicked out," said instructions posted on Instagram.

Sage Plant Based Bistro and its workers face challenging times trying to survive without any dine-in business, according to a story by Cal Matters, which has been republished in The Eastsider. While restaurants are now allowed to partially reopen dining rooms, they face numerous restrictions that will limit how many customers they can serve and increase costs. “I’d like to bring everybody back to work, but I can’t have more than ten people in one place,” said owner Mollie Engelhart.

The giant new COVID-19 testing station at Dodger Stadium was jammed this week when the city shut down the rest of its testing sites in the wake of tensions and unrest related to the George Floyd protests, report The Eastsider. A makeshift sign posted on Stadium Way notified motorists they faced a 2-hour wait to get tested.

The first COVID-19 related death in Echo Park has officially been reported by the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Nearly 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Echo Park and Angelino Heights as of Wednesday. Those confirmed cases don't include portions of Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway and the north end of Elysian Heights, which have been combined with adjacent neighborhoods in the county's stats. Remember that the actual number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 is probably much higher since most people have not been tested. Go here for the latest coronavirus figures on Echo Park and other L.A. County communities.

A 12-unit apartment building is nearing completion at 1111 N. Echo Park Ave, across the street from lake, Urbanize reported. The four-story building will have three levels of housing over a street-level garage.

A small brush fire broke out Saturday on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the 110 Freeway, The Eastsider reported. The fire scorched about an acre in the Radio Hill area.

Crime

Crimes this week included a stolen vehicle near Alvarado and Montana, a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Sunset, and three cases of assault in the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

