In this issue: The summer will come and go without the Lotus Festival. Actress and director Diane Rodriguez has died. And Lady Byrd Cafe has landed in Elysian Heights.

Echo Park Scene

We've told you about all those rental cars piling up in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Now, there's a drone video that provides you a birds-eye view of all those vehicles mothballed in the lot, left empty after the stadium went dark for the coronavirus.

News & Notes

The Lotus Festival won't be happening this year, a victim of the coronavirus, The Eastsider reported. The 40th annual festival, which would have taken place in July, was to have celebrated Cambodia. Instead, the Department of Recreation and Parks posted a short note on the event's Facebook page saying, "Due to these uncertain and unprecedented times, we have made a difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Lotus Festival. We look forward to seeing you all back in July 2021." The festival at the lake is the neighborhood's biggest event and one of the city’s largest festivals, attracting more than 100,000 people over a weekend, according to Rose Watson from the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Diane Rodriguez, an Echo Park resident who spent 24 years with the Center Theatre Group, died Friday of cancer at age 68, the Hollywood Reporter said. The actress, director and playwright was also a former president of Theater Communications Group and a member of the National Council on the Arts, appointed by President Obama. Oscar Garza of LAist writes about Rodriguez: "Diane was a truth teller and she wasn't afraid to speak truth to power."

The coronavirus outbreak did not stop the Dream Center from holding an Easter basket and meal giveaway, causing an Easter Sunday traffic jam on several streets, The Eastsider said. The religious organization handed out thousands of baskets, according to a post on its Twitter account.

"We’re staying open for the customers and my employees. I’m barely breaking even," said Wichhica Nhim, owner and manager of Combo A, a Chinese takeout restaurant on Echo Park Avenue. Nhim is one of the restaurant managers and owners who talked to The Eastsider about keeping a restaurant alive during the pandemic. "We’re here for the community. They need us at this point."

A new five-story, 40-unit apartment building proposed for 2017 W Temple St. is moving forward, according to documents submitted to the city. Plans for the 28,140-square-foot complex include a 1,950-square-foot roof deck and a 600-square-foot fitness center. Four of the units would be set aside for families with extremely low incomes.

Police sealed off streets Saturday night as they searched for a suspected gang member, The Eastsider reported. A police helicopter circled in the area northwest of Alvarado and Sunset, blasting the message "You have a minute to surrender," but it wasn't clear if anyone was taken into custody. Officers recovered a gun but no shooting took place. Some residents said the search was centered near Waterloo and Montana.

Video game and art gallery iam8bit on Sunset is holding an online fundraiser to support their friends and furloughed employees of nearby Button Mash. Donors can support the effort by purchasing the Button Mash Quarantine Boredom Pack, which is offered in five different levels. All proceeds go to the Button Mash staff relief effort.

Who would open up a restaurant right now? You can ask that question when you place your first takeout or delivery order at Lady Byrd Cafe, which opened in the former Pollen space at Echo Park and Baxter. The menu ranges from soyrizo and egg burritos for breakfast to smoked brisket pastrami and pasta primavera. Good luck, Lady Byrd!

It's looking like most schools will be skipping traditional commencement ceremonies this spring or early summer. But you can still honor the graduate in your life. We invite proud Echo Park parents to submit a free graduation announcement about their child or children in The Eastsider's Announcement Section. The EP Weekly will be publishing names of graduates as the announcements are posted.

Events



Friday, April 17: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included assault with a deadly weapon at the 1400 block of Portia, a burglary at the 1400 block of Temple, and a motor vehicle theft at Sunset and Coronado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

