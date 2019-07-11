After a 4th of July break, we're back! This week's issue looks at the sad lotus situation at Echo Park Lake, an update on the meth burrito case in Angeleno Heights and the deets on two new restaurants, one with a Nancy Silverton connection.

Echo Park Scene

For the first time in memory, pedal boats have been operating in the evening on Echo Park Lake -- now outlined in ribbons of LEDs, The Eastsider reported.

News & Notes

This weekend's Lotus Festival won't have nearly as many lotuses as in years past, The Eastsider reported. Usually by this time of year, the northwest corner of the Echo Park Lake is filled with large, pink and cream-colored lotus blossoms. But this time around, most of the lotus bed is dormant. Park maintenance staff offered numerous possible reasons, including water conditions (temperature, turbidity, pH), lack of soil nutrients, cool weather, birds uprooting and eating plants, fish and other aquatic species disturbing sediment and roots. But nobody is really sure why.

Speaking of the Lotus Festival ... the neighborhood's largest yearly event is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors over the weekend, according to organizers. Expect a return of annual favorites -- food and craft booths, dragon boat races and live music -- as well as some new events, such as the launching of lanterns across the lake. The Eastsider has the details in its annual Lotus Festival guide.

A driver who was arrested after officers found nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine in burrito-shaped packages in his SUV has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, The Eastsider said. Ricardo Renteria, 48, of Colton, was pulled over by LAPD officers in February 2018 after he was seen driving erratically near East Edgeware Road and Boston Street in Angeleno Heights. Officers found a black garbage bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat with 14 foil-wrapped, burrito-shaped packages filled with meth, with an estimated street value ranging from $27,000 to $40,000.

$22 mushroom kebabs and acorn squash pizza -- That what will be available at two of Echo Park's newest restaurants. Adamae, which Eater L.A. says is dishing up "casual California staples," is scheduled to officially open on Friday after a soft opening earlier in the week. Adamae is part of the troika of restaurants and bars that will be operating out of the old Lost Knight pub space (formerly Barragan's Mexican restaurant) on Sunset. Three blocks east, Triple Beam Pizza -- where pizza slices are weighed and then charged by the ounce -- is opening an outpost in the former Two Boots pizza space, said Eater L.A. Expect it to open next month. Adamae will be at 1534 W. Sunset. Triple Beam will be at 1818 W. Sunset.

House of Spirits, the shuttered Echo Park Avenue liquor store with the iconic neon signs, seems to be in a bad way, The Eastsider reported. It has remained closed since a fire broke out in the back of the building during a December rain storm. Its liquor license has been "surrendered" to state authorities. And now, the parking lot in front of the store is fenced in. Word on the street is that the building is going to go up for sale, but that could not be confirmed.

Firefighters were called to Echo Park Lake to help a person in "unspecified medical distress" onboard a boat, The Eastsider said. One Twitter user at the lake said the person fell out of a Swan-shaped pedal boat into the lake and was later put into a dinghy by boathouse workers until firefighters arrived.

A toy giveaway at the Dream Center on Bellevue Avenue reached more than 400 children, ABC7 reported. Nearly 40 companies, such as Disney and Nickelodeon, teamed up with the Toy Foundation and the Dream Center to supply toys and activities.

Events

Friday, July 12: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14: Lotus Festival

Sunday, July 14: Lotus Festival and Lights of Dreams Water Lantern Event

Tuesday, July 16: Henna Tattoos

Wednesday, July 17:Masters Of Storytelling - Ray Christian Live

Crime

Crimes over the past week included an assault with a deadly weapon at Glendale and Park; two nearby vehicle break-ins on the same night near Sunset and Lemoyne and Sunset and Logan; and a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Scout, according to CrimeMapping.com.