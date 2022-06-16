In this issue: The Lotus Festival is coming back after a pandemic break. Sunset was shut down for a suspicious item. And our incumbent council members are falling behind in election results.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
Love these DIY mailboxes.
News & Notes
The Lotus Festival is coming back in-person for the first time since 2019, The Eastsider said. The 41st annual Lotus Festival is scheduled for Echo Park Lake on July 9 and 10. The festival celebrates Asian Pacific cultures with food, games and entertainment - and this year, the host country is India.
Political newcomers now have the lead in the City Council District 1 and 13 races, reports The Eastsider. Activist Eunisses Hernandez is now ahead of Council District 1 incumbent Gil Cedillo based on the latest update of last week's primary election results. Meanwhile, in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez widened his lead considerably over Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.
The LAPD bomb squad shut down a three-block stretch of Sunset Boulevard Tuesday afternoon as the squad responded to a report of a suspicious item, The Eastsider reported. No explosives were found.
The former Reliable Do-It hardware store and several other buildings along Sunset Boulevard at Everett Street have been demolished. It's the same spot where Canadian developer Aragon Properties obtained the rights to build a 214-unit apartment building several years but has never started construction.
Meanwhile, about a mile west on Sunset Boulevard, grading work has begun on the site of what will be a 7-story, 176-unit apartment building near Rosemont Avenue. Eighteen of the units will be reserved for low-income tenants.
A single-family home at 836 N. Waterloo St. would be replaced by four new homes under plans filed with the City. The new homes would be three stories high. The existing home dates back to 1922.
Picnic sandwiches will be at Hey Hey on Sunset each Thursday from June 16 to the end of July, bringing New York Italian heroes to the West Coast.
Laveta on Glendale Boulevard plans to expand beyond coffee into beer and wine. The cafe, which opened in 2019, has applied for a permit to serve beer and wine. The hearing for its beer-and-wine permit is scheduled for June 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included brandishing a weapon along the 1000 block of W. Kensington, assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Sunset, and a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Park Drive, according to CrimeMapping.com.
