Angeleno Heights Scene

News & Notes

A man died Sunday morning after being thrown off an overpass, The Eastsider reported. Police received a report of a fight between two men at about 6:30 am near Glendale Boulevard and Reservoir Street. That intersection is next to the Sunset Boulevard overpass above Glendale. The victim, described as a Latino male, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling onto Glendale. The suspect, described as a Black male, was in custody. It's not clear what triggered the fight.

Dodger Stadium has reopened as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination center, with Mayor Eric Garcetti saying it will eventually have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people a day. Under recent vaccination protocols set by the county, the only people eligible to receive vaccines have been health care workers and residents and staffers at skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. However, the county has now also begun scheduling vaccination appointments for residents aged 65 and older.

The Eastsider took a look at the architecture and history of the Atwater Bungalows, the cluster of residences near the top of Avon Park Terrace recently nominated as a potential city historic landmark. “The 1931 Atwater Bungalows represent an intact and complete representation of the Pueblo Revival Style in the form of a Hopi Village,” according to the nomination prepared by John Wingler for the Echo Park Historical Society. The property features "all significant details inherent in this style, which gained popularity in Los Angeles during the early decades of the twentieth century.” The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to take up the nomination on Thursday.

Neil Mahoney, an Emmy-nominated editor, director, writer and producer for such comedies as Key & Peele, Portlandia and Drunk History, died earlier this month at his Echo Park home, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 43. He had just returned from a trip to the mountains on Jan. 7 and fell asleep at his home. He didn't wake up. The cause of death is not yet clear.

Tommy Lasorda, the Dodgers Hall of Fame manager who died Jan. 7 at age 93, was memorialized Tuesday at a private service at Dodger Stadium, KTLA reported. His casket, covered with blue and white flowers, was placed on the pitcher’s mound. Pallbearers included former players, managers and coaches. A motorcade traveled from the stadium to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, where Lasorda was buried.

Another L.A. Dodger has passed away. Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who played among the likes of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, died Monday at his home in Rancho Mirage after a long battle with kidney cancer. He was 75. Sutton was considered an iron man on the mound, winning 324 games in his storied 23-season career, striking out 3,574 batters and hurling 58 shutouts.

Remember those anti-lockdown demonstrations outside the Echo Park home of public health director Barbara Ferrer? Turns out one of those protesters is now in trouble in connection with the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol. Beverly Hills beauty salon owner Gina Bisignano was arrested this week after federal officials allege that she entered the capitol building and encouraged others to do the same, the LA Times says. In November, TMZ identified Bisignano as one of the protesters who demonstrated against stay-at-home orders outside Ferrer's Echo Park home. In a video clip, Bisignano is seen carrying a small dog and bullhorn.

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of Sunset and a burglary in the 1800 block of Lucretia, according to CrimeMapping.com.

