In this issue: The L.A. Marathon returns on Sunday. A Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway is in the works for Sunset Boulevard. And, we have the story behind the "Art Circus."

If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

Enjoy the view from the top of the Delta Stairs. Thanks to Bo Barrett for the photo. (We goofed last week and forgot to include the photo! Sorry about that)

Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

Thousands of runners will pour through local streets this Sunday, March 20, for the LA Marathon. The marathon will once again start at Dodger Stadium and cut through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz on the way to the finish line in Century City. Prepare for miles of street closures and detours. If it seems like we just had the LA Marathon a few months ago ... well, we did. But the marathon last November was way off schedule - delayed for eight months because of the pandemic.

A new "gateway" is planned to mark the spot where Silver Lake borders Echo Park along Sunset Boulevard. Plans are still in development but involve median and streetscape improvements along Sunset Boulevard between Coronado and Waterloo Streets.

That bright red-and-yellow storefront on Sunset near Alvarado is an "art circus." Local muralist Katbing (born Katherine Bingley) rented the idle storefront two doors down from Burrito King and will be running an art show until March 27. This is her second solo exhibit in Echo Park and has included a clown (Michael Tuba) playing the accordion, a juggler (Leela), and a couple of teeter-totters.

Alvaro Aragon lost 100 pounds - then went on a date. A high school teacher by trade, Aragon writes in the Los Angeles Times about the physical and psychological transformation that brought him to Stories Books & Cafe on Sunset for his first date in years. “Losing weight helped me regain some of my confidence,” Aragon writes. “But at 27, I was missing the dating experience that many young men learn in high school.”

Slow Down for Children & Dogs: Lisa Derrick says that new DIY traffic signs along Park Drive remind motorists to observe the 25 mph speed limit.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included assault with a deadly weapon near Liberty and Reservoir, a motor vehicle theft near Stadium Way and Scott, and burglary in the 1200 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.