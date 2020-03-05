In this issue: The L.A. Marathon apparently won't be stopping for the coronavirus; election Night was a long one at neighborhood vote centers; and the Dodgers are rushing to finish $100 million in improvements.

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Despite being open several days in advance, lines were very long at some voting centers on Election Day, including a reportedly 3-hour wait for one voter at the Echo Park Recreation Center, according to Veronica Miracle of ABC7. In fact, the long waits and problems at voting centers at the Echo Park Rec Center, Logan Street Elementary and Mayberry Street Elementary were cited in a last-minute legal complaint by the Bernie Sanders campaign to keep the polls open until 10 pm. The voting centers still closed at 8 pm but anyone who was in line at that time was allowed to vote, officials said.

Incumbent school board member and Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg appears to have won her reelection bid, reports The Eastsider. Preliminary results showed her with more than 50% of the vote. Goldberg, a longtime opponent of charter school expansion, was the target of some nasty campaign mailers paid for by Bill Bloomfield, a retired businessman who according to various reports spent more than $780,000 into the campaign against her.

The L.A. Marathon will be passing through Echo Park, among other places, on Sunday, March 8 amid fears of the coronavirus, The Eastsider reported. "If circumstances change, we will work closely with local, state and federal authorities to implement any necessary plans and protocols," according to a marathon statement issued Wednesday. The 26.2-mile footrace, which begins at Dodger Stadium and ends in Santa Monica, will mean the closure of several major streets, including Sunset, Glendale and Temple and the disruption of bus services on Sunday.

The Cultural Heritage Commission will be considering whether to recommend a hillside bungalow court as a Historic-Cultural Monument. The Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 West Sunset Blvd. consists of 10 bungalows built in 1922 on a steep slope. The owners want to demolish the bungalows for a new housing project, according to Curbed. The application for historical status contends that the "site provides an important example of a surviving and significant Bungalow Court typology built in the Mission Revival style."

Construction is now fully active along the northern perimeter of Dodger Stadium for a $100-million renovation, Urbanize said. Plans include a new center field plaza with restaurants, bars, beer gardens and a new children's play area. Renovations will also include a statue of Sandy Koufax, new restrooms in the Left and Right Field Pavilions, a new sound system, and "home run seats" just beyond the outfield wall. It is all scheduled to be completed before the beginning of the 2020 baseball season at the end of this month.

A forum on homelessness drew a packed crowd the day after a member of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake was arrested, CBS2 reports. The forum on homelessness sponsored by the Echo Park Neighborhood Council took place without incident. The arrest occurred the previous day amid a tense confrontation with park rangers that was caught on video, according to ABC7. Davon Brown was arrested on a charge of battery against a police officer, which activists are disputing.

The Echo Park United Methodist Church says that it and other houses of worship have been asked to take steps against the coronavirus. Recommendations by county health officials include modifying certain rituals -- including the sharing of sacramental cups and wafers and the hugging and shaking of hands among congregants -- to limit the spread of the virus. "I pray that God will keep all of us healthy and safe in this time of uncertainty," said Pastor Frank Wulf in an email to members.

Events



For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Friday, March 6: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, March 8: Love Revisited - music

Sunday, March 8: "Voices of Reason" Singing Practice - atheist choir, open to all singers

Tuesday, March 10: Teen Chef cooking class

Wednesday, March 11: Echo Park Community Breathwork

Friday, March 13: Barks and Crafts - art fair

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included a robbery near Glendale and Park, a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Lake Shore, and an assault with a deadly weapon near Scott and Sargent, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.