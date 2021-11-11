In this issue: The atheist leader and owner of what was called Heretic House has died. A man standing on the sidewalk was killed in a crash. And COVID testing has resumed at Dodger Stadium.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

Did you make it to the Goth Picnic at Echo Park Lake? Thanks to Sandra Ross for her photo.

Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed last week after being struck by a car near Temple and Edgeware. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of a Toyota Scion traveling westbound on Temple ran off the road and struck the victim, said Sgt. Juan Acosta with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

Bobbie Kirkhart, known as “the matriarch of atheism” in L.A., has died at age 78, the LA Times reported. Kirkhart was president of Atheist Alliance International, and Atheists United, which promotes the separation of church and state. A resident of Heretic House in Angelino Heights, she would open her six-bedroom Victorian home for fundraisers, holiday parties, choir practices, or anyone in the movement who needed a place to stay. “She wanted people without faith to have the community she remembers growing up with as a Methodist,” her daughter, Monica Waggoner, told the Times. “Her legacy is the community.”

Two steps forward, one step back. Dodger Stadium is back to hosting a COVID-19 testing site. The site began offering free, drive-thru PCR nasal tests on Monday, overseen by Health-care startup Curative. No information was available about why the site was reopened. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, with a brief closure from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

After years in the making, Bacetti on Echo Park Avenue opens next week, offering not just Italian cuisine, but specifically Roman food, Eater LA said. Things like Suppli al Telefono (rice fritters with chicken liver) and focaccia with black olives, currents and rosemary. Doors officially open on Tuesday.

Architectural Digest visits the Echo Park home of Alex Tieghi-Walker, founder of Tiwa Select, a combination art gallery and artist-rep agency. The hillside home features the work of the agency's artists, from the magical textiles of Megumi Shauna Arai to the ceramic face jugs of potter Jim McDowell to the primal forms of woodworker Vince Skelly.”

A pair of Hopi Pueblo–style houses, built in 1928 by architect Robert Stacy-Judd, also gets a visit from Architectural Digest. Atwater Bungalows tenant Gille Mills, a production designer notable for his video work with Coldplay, talks about his approach to decorating the interior of his historic apartment. “While my style is very eclectic," Mills told the Digest, "I think I found a way to bring in elements of Hollywood Regency and Spanish Revival and different bits of California that I feel mixed in a really great way, [while] still maintaining the house’s essence.”

Take a break from cooking this Thanksgiving? Let us know if you can recommend a restaurant, bakery or market in the neighborhood or nearby that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We will publish your picks in next week's issue. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Reservoir and Liberty, a burglary just up the street three days later in the 2000 block of Reservoir, and a robbery in the 1400 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.