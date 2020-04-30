In this issue: A "micro-unit" apartment building is in the works for Alvarado. "Midlife Quarantine" is the name of a new neighborhood podcast. And we've got some really cute owl photos.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to find and support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

Welcome to "Owl Grove." That's what EP Weekly reader Jaymee Christopherson calls a clump of trees in Elysian Park that's now home to a family of owls. "There’s a nest sort of buried in a big dead tree," said Jaymee. "But they are also in the nearby trees, even low to the ground." She saw five of the birds of prey on one night alone. So where exactly is Owl Grove? We've been sworn to secrecy, so you'll have to enjoy Jaymee's photos.

News & Notes

Lady Byrd Cafe in Elysian Heights is one of the few brave restaurants to start up in the midst of a pandemic, The Eastsider reported. "Our grand opening was set for the week in March when it all shut down," said owner Misty Mansouri. "I held off for a month, waiting, so everyone could social distance. Eventually, we were doing some work on the space and people just kept trying to get in, asking if we were open." Lady Byrd Cafe is at 2100 Echo Park Ave.

Echo Park filmmaker and writer Fernando Sanchez is taking advantage of his time in quarantine by joining the ranks of pandemic-era podcasters, reports The Eastsider. "Midlife Quarantine" covers universal topics -- love, heroism, family and personal hygiene -- at a time when we're mostly indoors. “My mom once told me that, for my sixth birthday, I asked her for a birthday party - but with no people, only the presents. I haven’t changed that much. The quarantine life suits me well."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Echo Park and Angelino Heights has risen to 26, according to the most recent figures from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Those figures don't include portions of Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway and the north end of Elysian Heights, which have been combined with adjacent neighborhoods in the county's reports. Go here for the latest coronavirus reports on Echo Park and other L.A. County communities.

Elf Cafe is holding an online fundraiser to help its staff get through the pandemic. "We know that we are not the only ones facing difficulties right now, but please consider sharing if you are able," said an appeal on the restaurant's GoFundMe page. "It will take a community to get each other through this." The fundraiser has raised more than $3,000 so far.

Erin Tavin has closed her Tavin Boutique after 11 years on Echo Park Avenue. "Our lease was up for renewal in April and our decision, while a very difficult one, is in response to both the covid-19 pandemic & the ongoing construction on the block which will continue into 2023," said a post on Tavin's Instagram. "Please stay safe, stay at home & stay strong, we will all get through this together as a community." Tavin, who lives in Elysian Heights, will continue to sell her shop's "vintage bohemian and Gypset lifestyle" clothing online.

Excavation is now underway for an apartment building on Alvarado near Santa Ynez, replacing two single-family homes that have been demolished, Urbanize reports. The four-story building is to have 27 micro-unit apartments, averaging less than 400 square feet apiece. Basically they're small studio apartments. The building will also have about 200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space (micro stores?) and parking for 23 vehicles.

Firefighters knocked down a quarter-acre grass fire that broke out last week between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Elysian Park, The Eastsider reported. A fire a few days earlier and a few blocks north scorched a 1/8-acre of grass.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The Dream Center, the social services arm of Angelus Temple, says it has provided more than 350,000 free meals to Los Angeles residents since mid-March, according to Religion News.

Tilda, a wine bar and shop on Echo Park Avenue, is among the L.A. Times' choices for best virtual tastings and classes. Tilda hosts a weekly tasting every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Order the tasting kits in advance for delivery, and you get drink samples and the Zoom link, as well as possibly some snacks. Prices for the kits range from $25 to $65.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski's Echo Park home appears in British Vogue magazine, which focuses on the contemporary home decor that appears in her Instagram feed. The magazine comments on her choice of furniture and fixtures, as well as her choice of work from such artists as Grant Levy-Lucero and Richard Prince.

Meymuna Hussein-Cattan of Echo Park was among 15 women honored by Congressman Adam Schiff as the 28th Congressional District's women of the year. Hussein-Cattan is the co-founder and CEO of Tiyya, which provides arts, education and recreational activities for refugees in the greater Los Angeles area, according to Schiff's office. "Meymuna made it her mission to assist refugees to find stability and navigate the similar complex challenges that her family went through," Schiff said in a statement.

The coffee and ink will soon be flowing in one of the neighborhood's stranger mash-ups: A combination tattoo parlor and coffee house. That's the concept behind Supersweet, which is expected to open by May in a newly remodeled Glendale Boulevard storefront next to Ms. Donut. If Supersweet stays on schedule, it will open around the same time as the new Starbucks drive-thru located on the opposite corner of Glendale Boulevard in the former KFC. Supersweet will be at 1345 Glendale. Starbucks will be at 1400 Glendale.

Events



Friday, May 1: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely - including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included an assault with a deadly weapon near Glendale and Park, a burglary in the 800 block of E. Kensington, and a motor vehicle theft from the 300 block of Patton, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.