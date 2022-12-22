In this issue: An Angeleno Heights mansion will be auctioned off. A police chase ended in the neighborhood. And the church founded by Sister Aimee Semple McPherson turns 100.
The Echo Park Weekly is taking next week off, returning to your inbox on Jan. 5. Happy holidays to you and your family and friends!
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
You know it's winter in L.A. when the red-hot pokers begin to bloom.
News & Notes
Angelus Temple -- one of the first megachurches, founded by one of the first radio evangelists - turns 100 on Jan. 1 On New Years Day, 1923, the famed and controversial Sister Aimee Semple McPherson offered her first service under the dome at the then-5,000-seat temple, according to the Los Angeles Evening Post-Record. A hundred years later, the church is celebrating with an online event at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day, followed more than a week later by 21 days of prayer and fasting.
An Angeleno Heights historic monument is headed for the auction block on Jan 19, Dirt reported. The Daggett Residence, constructed in 1910 for oilman Charles Daggett and his family, is offered at $1.4 million. The Mission Revival home on Kellam Avenue stands out in a neighborhood of Victorians - with nearly 5,000 square feet of space and six bedrooms.
A police chase on Saturday night ended when the suspect ditched the car in Echo Park, according to Fox 11. A suspect in a silver sedan had led police on a chase through parts of Chinatown. It is unknown why the police were pursuing the car, and the driver is still at large.
A 91-year-old man who briefly went missing last week has been found, according to City News Service. Alejandrino Baligad had last been seen at approximately 11 a.m. Friday near North Benton Way and Sunset Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Saturday, and a report was issued later that day that Baligad had been found.
The focaccia ebraica at Bacetti trattoria, and the cake at Quarter Sheets Pizza were among the 12 most popular restaurant dishes of the year, according to the L.A. Times. Bacetti's focaccia - listed among the antipasti - is spiked with taggiasca olives, currants, rosemary, and sea salt, while Quarter Sheets cakes change weekly.
First City Council motions from new members
The two new City Council members who now represent different parts of Echo Park introduced their first motions at their first City Council meeting. Here's a summary:
Eunisses Hernandez, District 1
- Open 311 Calls: Requests the status of all pending 311 cases in the district along with a report on the obstacles in the process and how to resolve them
- Street Repair: Requests a report on how many miles of streets in the district are in poor or only fair condition, how many are scheduled and funded for repair, and what kind of resources and funding are needed to repair all streets designated as "poor."
Hugo Soto-Martinez, District 13
- Housing Services: Asks the housing department to report the most common service requests the agency has received from tenants of RSO and multifamily apartments in the district and to report on staffing and funding needs to cover the district's incoming service requests.
- Busing, Biking, Walking: Asks for a list of bus and bike infrastructure projects that could be implemented in the district within 18 months and for a list of the 10 most dangerous locations for pedestrians.
Hernandez and Soto-Martinez also asked to develop a new Provisional Sidewalk Vending Permit for food street vendors who are currently applying for their county health permits.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included two assaults with a deadly weapon at Bonnie Brae and Temple, a stolen vehicle at Kellam and Edgeware, and a robbery at the 400 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.
