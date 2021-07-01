In this issue: Construction has started on a 64-unit affordable project for homeless seniors. Bus only-lanes are making their way up Alvarado. And we've got restaurant and bar news for you.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

A swan boat parking lot at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

News & Notes

Construction is underway on Montana Street on the new Ambrose Apartments, five stories of housing with social services for homeless seniors. Developed by Newport Partners in Irvine, the 64-unit building will offer onsite supportive services, including case management, mental health care, legal assistance, medical care, and community and recreational activities. Case management services will be provided on-site by the Skid Row Housing Trust. The five-story building is being constructed on a parking lot in the middle of the block, between Echo Park Avenue and Logan.

A dedicated bus lane on Alvarado Street has now begun partial service, running between 7th Street and the 101 Freeway between Westlake and Historic Filipinotown. In the next stage, the lane will stretch north to Sunset. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the southbound curb lane will just be for buses. On the northbound side, the curb lane will be given over to buses from 3 pm to 7 pm on weekdays. Parking restrictions on each side will be extended to accommodate this schedule.

The City Council has selected a development team and will start negotiating a deal to build 108 units of affordable housing at city-owned properties just south of Sunset. The development team consists of The Related Companies of California, a real estate development firm, and A Community of Friends, which operates affordable housing. The pending project, which would straddle the block between Glendale and Lemoyne, has stirred up some controversy, since some of the lots are currently used as an outdoor recreation area by El Centro del Pueblo, a nonprofit that provides social services.

The controversy has continued to divide the neighborhood's elected leaders: 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo voted no on the measure to select a development team while 13th District Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, who has spearheaded the project, voted yes.

Mohawk Bend is back in business. The popular gastropub on Sunset reopened this week after it went into hibernation during the pandemic. It will be open for dinner from Wednesday through Sunday and expects to resume brunch soon.

It was a tough couple of days for The Semi-Tropic. The Glendale Boulevard pub closed temporarily when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the LADWP needed to repair a broken water main. According to the restaurant’s Instagram, the staff member was fully vaccinated and the rest of the team was tested last Thursday. LADWP repaired the broken water main on Sunday. But all is now well, and The Semi-Tropic is now up and running once again.

A pop-up fish-fry has been growing, not at a bar or in a parking lot, but in someone's backyard. The Infatuation offers step-by-step instructions for tapping into Little Fish's schedule via Instagram and ordering food as soon as the order form becomes available.

Crime

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (as well as a few other Eastside Neighborhoods), or CrimeMapping.com doesn't seem to be functioning properly. We're hoping for the former, but presuming the latter. We'll check again next week.

