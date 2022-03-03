In this issue: New retaining walls are planned to hold up the crumbling cliffs on Sunset. The Dodger season opener has been pushed back until April. And two homes sold for more than $2 million each.

Echo Park Scene

Honk if you've been stuck in Glendale Boulevard traffic. Thanks to Bo Barrett for the photo.

News & Notes

More concrete retaining walls are planned for Sunset Boulevard to hold back the crumbling cliffs on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. A 200-foot-long retaining wall was completed three years ago. The plan now is to extend and build more retaining walls -- on both sides of Sunset in phases.

The Dodgers 2022 season opener has tentatively been pushed back more than a week because of the MLB lockout, according to Dodger Blue. The team initially had a home game scheduled for March 31 against the Colorado Rockies. But after a new collective bargaining agreement was not put into place, all teams had their first two series games of the regular season canceled. So as of now, the 2022 Dodgers won't start playing until April 8, but the game will be on the road. The first home game , against the Cincinnati Reds, is scheduled for April 14 -- if the current lockout gets settled.

A man and a woman were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a two-story apartment building in Angeleno Heights. Two residential two units were "significantly" damaged, authorities said. A hundred firefighters were dispatched early Sunday morning to 1072 N. Kensington Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two separate online fundraisers have been launched for the families whose apartments were destroyed. Go here and here for details.

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning near Dodger Stadium. Officers found a car flipped on its side on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) and debris strewn on the roadway, the CHP reported. A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

A suspected car thief managed to evade police after a pursuit through Echo Park and Silver Lake ended in the West Adams area. The suspect nearly struck a pedestrian and a dog in Koreatown. The LAPD canceled the Monday night pursuit partly because of the suspect's reckless driving.

Not one but TWO homes sold recently for more than $2 million each. On Avon, a shoe-box shaped hillside Modern painted a light blue sold for $2.11 million after taking a $560,000 price chop. Meanwhile on Cerro Gordo, an 111-year-old bungalow with less than 900-square-feet of space fetched $2.245 million. No price cutting here; the 2-bedroom home sold for $645,000 over asking.

The Planning Commission upheld approval of a four-story apartment building at 1449-1451 Echo Park Ave. in response to an appeal from a neighboring property owner, Urbanize reported. Developers plan to replace a triplex (with two units built in 1915 and one unit from 1924) with 27 apartments and a small amount of ground-floor commercial space.

The Cultural Heritage Commission voted to consider the historic landmark nomination for a home dubbed the Queen of Elysian Heights. The commission will review the nomination and arrange a site visit before deciding.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery near Lemoyne and Montana, a burglary in the 1700 block of Echo Park Avenue, and two vehicle break-ins reported on the same day in the 1800 block of Avalon (also the site of a vehicle theft report last week), according to CrimeMapping.com.

