Echo Park Scene
You can't beat the view from the Dodger Stadium Top Deck. Some claim that the Top Deck has the best seats in the ballpark . Where are your favorite seats at the stadium?
The woman behind an Elysian Park oasis
📢 News & Notes
Jackie Goldberg announced Tuesday that she is retiring from politics after 40 years. The Echo Park resident was first elected to the L.A. school board in 1983 after nearly two decades as a teacher, and worked to implement a districtwide dual-language education program and build more schools to address classroom overcrowding. She then won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 1994, becoming that panel's first openly gay member. Then she moved to the state Assembly in 2000, serving three terms. She returned to the LAUSD board in 2019, and currently serves as the board chair. Her term ends in December 2024. Eastsider
After months of suspense, the owners of Ms. Donut must leave by the end of August to make room for a new restaurant. Escrow on the property at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street closed last Tuesday, and an eviction notice has been served, said donut shop owners Annenn and Sophany Nou. The new owners told Annenn they operate a restaurant and plan to open a new spot in Echo Park, she said. The Nous took over the shop seven years ago from a distant relative who ran it for the previous 16 years. Ms. Donut first opened as a Winchell’s in the 1960s. Eastsider
A San Diego-based restaurant chain called Breakfast Republic is apparently taking over the shuttered Brite-Spot, according to information from a state alcohol license application. The chain operates 16 restaurants across California, including outlets in Culver City and West Hollywood. The Eastsider has contacted Breakfast Republic about its plans for the Brite Spot and whether it plans to keep the name as have previous owners of the diner. The corner restaurant, which opened on Sunset Boulevard more than 70 years ago, has remained vacant since July 2022 when the last owner closed after less than a year in business.
Free dental care was provided to patients recently at Gateways Hospital, according to Spectrum News. Staff from the Chinatown Service Center health clinic came to Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center to provide about 40 patients with basic dental care. “Most of our patients we’ve seen so far haven’t seen a dentist in, most of them don’t remember,” said Dr. Noel De Leon, one of the two volunteer dentists.
NBC LA interviews the owners of OTOTO, the sake bar on Allison Avenue that won the James Beard award last June for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included a robbery near Glendale and Bellevue, assault with a deadly weapon near Echo Park Avenue and Sunset, and two stolen vehicles on the same day in the 1600 block of Cerro Gordo and the 2400 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.
