In this issue: "The World" has been covered up. The neighborhood council needs more members. And the Lotus Festival returns this weekend -- with hardly any lotus.
Echo Park Scene
Summer night on Echo Park Avenue. Photo by Jesús Sanchez
📢 News & Notes
Neighborhood Council lacks quorum
The Echo Park Neighborhood Council currently does not have enough members for a quorum to conduct business; only eight out of the 21 seats are filled. The governing board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 25, to fill three vacant seats to reach the minimum quorum of 11.
“We did not have many people want to run in the last election, and many current members decided not to seek reelection,” according to Board Member Mansoor Khan. Former council member Liz Staley, for example, said her term was up, and she chose to focus on other organizations such as Friends of Elysian Park and the Echo Park Recreation Center Park Advisory Board. T
The council is currently following the Board of Neighborhood Commissioners’ “Loss of Quorum” policy, Khan said.
“The World” disappears
A mural that had stood at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Montana Street since 1995 has been covered over as the building has been renovated to become a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop.
“The World” by artist Theresa Powers was grandfathered in by the City's 2013 mural ordinance, but that inclusion "does not protect the mural from being removed by the property owner," according to The Eastsider.
Powers, who now lives in San Antonio, was a high school teacher living in Echo Park when the mural was painted. The female figure in the painting was modeled on one of her students, and the male was based on her plumber’s son. In the background is Aimee Semple McPherson doing a back-dive off Angelus Temple.
Bouldering gym taking shape
Work is underway on Stronghold Climbing Gym's second branch, which is expected to be completed by year's end, reports The Eastsider. “It depends on passing city inspections,” said co-owner Kate Mullen regarding the timeline.
The new bouldering gym is moving into the Sunset Boulevard space once occupied by La Guadalupana market, which closed in 2018. Unlike Stronghold’s original spot in Lincoln Heights, which also features rope climbing, the Echo Park gym will be devoted entirely to bouldering.
In light of the recent erasure of “The World” mural, Stronghold plans to keep the mural of La Guadalupana on the back of the building.
Lotus Festival this weekend - lanterns on the lake
The 42nd Lotus Festival comes to Echo Park Lake this weekend with rice-paper lanterns floating on the lake. This year’s festival celebrates the nation of Indonesia and includes The Lights of Dreams Lantern Event, an adaptation of Indonesia’s annual Buddhist event, Waisak.
While the Lotus Festival is free as usual, the lanterns are not. Anybody who wants to put one in the water must buy a ticket — $20 for an afternoon launch, $30 for any time after 6 pm. For that, you get the lantern kit and access to the decorating station.
Beyond that, the festival offers handcrafted artwork, dragon boat races, a children’s area, a food court, and free entertainment on the main stage.
What you won't find much of at the Lotus Festival are lotus plants. The lake's famed lotus bed is once again nearly barren as it has been in recent years.
Homelessness and lawlessness
In less than a year, fires started by homeless residents have burned near the home of Daniel Polansky close to Echo Park. In a first-person piece for the L.A. Times, Polansky writes about the state of lawlessness in which many of the homeless live in and argues that shielding the unhoused from law enforcement is potentially harmful neglect.
"Placing the unhoused outside the consequence of law also means placing them outside its protection," said Polansky. "Moreover, the city's failure to enforce the law among the homeless population puts that burden on private citizens, with potentially awful results."
Gateways gets $2.6 million for mental health
Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center says it has earned over $2.6 million in grants to address the growing need for mental health workers. The workforce grants from state and private sources include monies for student loan repayment assistance, mentored internships, retention payments and the creation of a Clinical Educator/Professional Development position as part of training programs. The center says it trains 60 interns and 331 nursing students each year.
🍽️ Food & Drink
Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery is giving its bar a makeover and its own name: Table 16. The name is inspired by the table at where Sage’s late founder, Mimi Moss, would sit to do work in the bar area and brewery attached to the restaurant, said Head Brewer Kimberly Rice. In addition to new banquettes, the bar's menu has been revamped with new cocktails to complement the farm-fresh drinks and beer/kombucha made in the Sunset Boulevard brewery. On July 15, they’ll host an opening party with live DJs and new cocktails to coincide with the Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival.
Speaking of bar makeovers ... Little Joy underwent some major renovations earlier this year that opened up the once windowless bar at Sunset and Portia to the street. A great spot for people watching over cocktails.
Bar Flores at 1542 Sunset makes it onto the Observer's list of "Best Margaritas in L.A." They highlight the Flores Margarita, a light pink concoction garnished with a hibiscus salt rim.
Historic Filipinotown: Porridge + Puffs has closed after reopening last month, according to the Los Angeles Times. The porridge-based restaurant opened in 2018 after a successful few years as a pop-up.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Sunset, a robbery near Sutherland and Sunset, and three incidents -- two reports of pickpocketing, and a vehicle break-in -- on July 4 along the 1000 block of Vin Scully while the Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates were playing nearby, according to CrimeMapping.com.
