Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The Dodgers will have a season after all, albeit a short one. CBS2 reports that Major League Baseball has reached an agreement between the players’ union and team owners for a 60-game regular season. Training camp begins July 1 at Dodger Stadium, followed by the start of the season about three weeks later. But there won't be any fans, or Dodger traffic, with teams playing in empty ballparks with TV cameras. You'll have to do the 7th inning stretch from your couch.

A suspect was arrested in the Friday night shooting of a man near Echo Park Lake, The Eastsider reported. The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was shot multiple times on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. The suspect, a 19-year-old Latino male, allegedly approached the victim on foot and began firing. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, but was later located and arrested in the area. It was the neighborhood's first murder this year.

Among those who have weighed in on the debate over defunding the police are neighborhood City Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) and Gil Cedillo (1st District), who gave somewhat different opinions to The Eastsider. O'Farrell favors "diverting non-violent related emergency calls for service away from police officers and to the appropriate social service agencies." While Cedillo supports more spending on youth programs, he expressed doubts about sending others to do police work. "I am concerned … that many of these services will be privatized to for-profit companies that hire 'gig workers' instead of trained public servants," he said.

L.A. County's top public health official said her life has been threatened repeatedly as she leads the fight against the coronavirus, The Eastsider reported. Barbara Ferrer, an Echo Park resident, said an increasing number of public health officials nationwide have been threatened with violence. "In my case, the death threats started last month, during a COVID-19 Facebook Live public briefing when someone very casually suggested that I should be shot," Ferrer said. "I didn't immediately see the message, but my husband did, my children did, and so did my colleagues."

A car-to-car shooting on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Dodger Stadium Friday afternoon left one driver with minor injuries, The Eastsider reported. The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of the parkway at Stadium Way. The victim did not suffer any gunshot wounds, but sustained minor injuries from debris. After the shooting, the suspect fled northbound in a light blue Toyota, possibly a 2005-2008 Prius, the CHP said.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out Monday morning in a one-story, metal-clad commercial building densely packed with storage, The Eastsider said. It took crews nearly an hour to fully bring the fire in the 600 block of North Alvarado Street under control. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fireworks do, indeed, seem to be worse this year than last year -- or at least they're generating more complaints, The Eastsider reported. The LAPD's Northeast Division, which covers Echo Park as well as areas stretching from Eagle Rock to Silver Lake, said the number of fireworks complaints for the first two weeks in June are more than three times the amount recorded during the same period last year.

Echo Park was part of two protest marches against police brutality last weekend, The Eastsider reported. A "Solidarity Bike Ride" was held on Saturday morning, and a "Black and LGBTQ+Youth Solidarity March" started at the lake and ended up at City Hall.

A site plan is being reviewed for a seven-story, 90-unit residential building at Glendale Boulevard and Pizarro Street. The site is currently occupied by Pho Siam Thai Spa. Ten units of the 90 units are to be set aside for very low income families. According to the application from Lawrence S. Bond of Bond Companies, recreational facilities inside the building will include a lounge, a fitness facility, a recreation center, a pool, a roof club room and a roof deck.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski -- currently hunkered down with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in Echo Park -- has dyed her hair blond, Who reported. She wouldn't be the first to experiment with her hair during the quarantine lockdown. Reactions on her Instagram page ranged from "Yeeeessssss" to "Noooooooooooooooooooooo."

Events



Friday, June 25: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included an attempted rape bear Bellevue and Echo Park Avenue, a robbery in the 1300 block of Liberty and larceny near Park and Logan, according to CrimeMapping.com.

