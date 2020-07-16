In this issue: A controversy over a noose hit the neighborhood council. Shia LaBeouf gets a huge tattoo in Echo Park. And the neighborhood's bars and restaurants are heading outdoors to survive.

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Neighborhood councilmember Tad Yenawine has submitted his resignation amid a controversy that erupted over a statue on his porch that had a noose tied around it, reports The Eastsider. A photo of the statue and noose stirred up heated comments on social media and NextDoor.com. Yenawine said he had been personally threatened and disclosed that his roommate had placed the statue with the noose on a side porch during a bout of depression. “I’m kind of disappointed and I wish i’d handled things differently,” he said.

Shia LaBeouf got his entire chest tattooed at the Reservoir Tattoo Studio on Glendale Boulevard for his part in a new movie "The Tax Collector," The Eastsider reported. The latticework of tattoos includes the word Creeper, his character’s name in the movie, and an image of a woman leaning her cheek onto the forehead of a clown. "Shia grew up in Echo Park and came back here to give back to his community by getting this tattoo," said tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez, in a post on Instagram. "He could have gone anywhere, to some of the biggest names, but he decided to keep it real and took his time to work with me and the Reservoir."

An effort is underway to protect a radio tower in Elysian Park from fires, The Eastsider reported. The tower, located on Radio Hill just east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway, transmits police and first-responder communications. 1st District Councilman Gil Cedillo is now looking for ways to safeguard the tower, where nine fires have been reported since January 2019.

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries when a vehicle rolled down a hillside in Elysian Park on Saturday, The Eastsider reported. Firefighters carried out a "low-angle rope rescue using a litter basket" to bring the patient back up to the road, said L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Two other patients suffered minor injuries during the incident, which occurred on Angels Point Road in the center of the park.

A woman was in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Super 8 Motel at Sunset and Vin Scully, The Eastsider reported. The suspect is described as a male Latino, about 38 years old. Police said he was involved in an argument with the victim, a 31-year-old Black woman. The suspect shot the victim once, then fled the area by car in an unknown direction. Police said the shooting was not gang related.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen said he tested positive for the coronavirus but is healthy now, The Eastsider reported. Jansen was late reporting to camp earlier this month, but he said he feels ready to go when the season starts. The team's closer said his son, wife and daughter also tested positive and have all recovered.

A power outage knocked out service to more than 3,500 LADWP customers last Friday, The Eastsider reported. Service was shut down at about 6:30 pm across a wide swath of the neighborhood, from the east side of Echo Park Lake to Elysian Park. Traffic signals were also out in parts of the neighborhood. Power began flowing again about two hours later.

Tables and umbrellas are sprouting up on parking spaces across the neighborhood as restaurant and bar owners turn to al fresco drinking and dining to get through the pandemic. Ladybird on Echo Park Avenue got a lot of publicity for setting up tables and tiny greenhouses on its parking lot. Now Señor Fish, Semitropic, Taix and The Holloway have jumped on the outdoor bandwagon. Many business owners are taking advantage of the city's L.A. Al Fresco program, which makes it easier to establish outdoor operations. "We’re so happy to welcome y’all back to our 'Little French Patio,'" said Taix on their Instagram page. "Reservations and masks required."

Events



Friday, July 17: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Glendale, burglary in the 1300 block of Waterloo and a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

