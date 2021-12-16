In this issue: We have the details about a new coffee house at Chicken Corner. Fewer pedestrians were hit by cars this year. And the Dream Center prepares to give out 10,000 toys.

Echo Park Scene

Love those strands of lights over Logan Street next to the Jensen's Recreation Center.

News & Notes

The L.A. Times reports than an Echo Park woman is suing the LAPD over injuries sustained while watching protests last March. Becca Standt was in an alley behind her home during the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment demonstrations. She said LAPD officers charged through and struck her without warning. They pushed her onto the ground and would not let her up, causing her to sustain head injuries, she said.

There were fewer pedestrians struck by vehicles in Echo Park this year than in 2020, according to the Crosstown LA newsletter. As of Nov. 30, only seven crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles were reported. That's down from 16 during the same time in 2020 and 19 in 2019. The crosswalks in Echo Park were ranked the 21st safest out of 110 neighborhoods.

Good news about vandalism, too. Only 139 vandalism cases were reported from January to November. Crosstown said that's down from 167 over the same months in 2020, and 190 in 2019.

Chicken Corner is getting a coffee house once again - the third in a row since at least 2004. Canyon Coffee is moving in at Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street - formerly home to Counterpart Vegan, and before that, to Chango coffee house. And before that, a mural of chickens that gave the corner its nickname. “I know and respect the history of coffee on that corner spot!” Canyon Coffee’s co-owner Casey Wojtalewicz told The Eastsider. Wojtalewicz said they are hoping to open in a few months.

Last week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Mayor Eric Garcetti and councilmembers Gil Cedllo and Mitch O'Farrell to discuss cleaning sealing idle oil wells with federal funds. They met at Vista Hermosa Park, which opened in 2008 after several inactive wells were remediated. In 2016, the state sealed an approximately century-old well on nearby Firmin Street. Daily News

The L.A. Dream Center will hold its annual holiday toy and gift drive from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The free event will include the distribution of more than 10,000 toys, 20,000 meals, 500 hams, and a carnival.

It was ARRAY Day in L.A on Friday. So says a proclamation by Councilmember Gil Cedillo, recognizing the 10th anniversary of the film distribution and media company founded by Ava DuVernay. Her organization and nonprofit showcases and supports the work of women and people of color.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 1400 block of Glendale, burglary in the 2100 block of Sunset, and assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

