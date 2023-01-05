In this issue: A new homeless encampment poses an early challenge to a newly elected councilman. A celebration of emo that started at a neighborhood bar is now touring the country. And were you around for one of the "Wildest police chases of 2022"?
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
A pothole on Echo Park Avenue just south of Ewing revealed a piece of neighborhood history: A rusty-looking section of rail on which Echo Park street cars used to travel. Thanks to Charles Gelsinger for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
A new homeless encampment has sprung up in front of the former Rite Aid on Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the area’s new City Council member, reports The Eastsider. Back during the City Council election, then-candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider that, if elected, his office would address an encampment on “day one.” (The question to him was specifically about Echo Park lake.) “As soon as you see one tent, the alarm bells should be ringing for the staff,” he said in this video from last September. When contacted Tuesday about this latest encampment, Soto-Martinez said “we will address this encampment as quickly and comprehensively as possible."
Police arrested a man in connection with a Nov. 9 hit-and-run at Glendale and Scott, according to KTLA. Police on Friday arrested Alexis Emilio Chavarria near Bixel and Temple streets and booked him for felony hit-and-run.
Echo Park makes a cameo appearance in Fox 11's list of "Wildest police chases of 2022." The neighborhood had a few possible prize-winners last year. But Fox 11 chose to highlight the June 20 pursuit of a motorcyclist, which began on the southbound 605 Freeway near Carson Street, when California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over the man for speeding. The cyclist weaved in and out of traffic, eventually riding on a hiking trail area in Elysian Park. He was finally arrested in Silver Lake.
Emo Nite, an evening of punk and emo music that started at the Short Stop Bar on Sunset, is now touring clubs and theaters throughout the United States, according to the Orange County Register. “We didn’t think anybody was going to come,” Morgan Freed, one of the creators, said about the first show. Emo Nite now has a residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included three vehicle break-ins on the same night in the 900 block of Beaudry, a robbery in the 2200 block of Sunset and a burglary in the 800 block of Academy, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
What's your name?
What do you do? (optional)
How long have you lived in Echo Park?
What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.