Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rendering of 1925 Montrose Street by Aaron Brumer & Assoc, Architects
Source: Rendering submitted with plans to City of LA Department of Planning.
In this issue: A 5-story building has been proposed for Montrose Street. The co-owner of Masa of Echo Park has been honored as a Woman of the Year. And an Echo Park resident volunteers as a "phone buddy."
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Just in time for opening day, a new Dodger mural by @Jawsh3r on Sunset Boulevard. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here. Or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News & Notes
A five-story, 19-unit residential building is planned for an L-shaped vacant lot at 1925 Montrose, just off Alvarado. Two of the units for the Transit Oriented Community project are to be reserved for extremely-low-income families. The applicant, listed as James McCann of Montrose Street LLC, is asking for an allowable height increase of 22 feet, a density bonus, and a reduction of surrounding space. Projects plans show a building in various shades of white and gray.
The co-founder of Masa of Echo Park has been named a woman of the year by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff - who also named 15 other women throughout California’s 30th congressional district for 2023. Currently serving as the President of the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce, Rhonda Reynolds volunteers on local committees and charities, and has served on the Dodgers Neighborhood Community Advisory Board and the Echo Park Film District Planning Committee. Reynolds and her husband Rob Rowe opened their restaurant in 2004, and currently donate supplies and food to many nonprofit events.
Tee Martin of Echo Park talks to The Eastsider about the "phone buddy" that Martin talks to regularly through Miracle Messages, a San Francisco-based program that connects residents with unhoused people over the phone. “We talk about his world and everyday stuff,” Martin says about their weekly phone calls. “I’m here to be a friend, not a case worker or a therapist, but just someone who is there for him.”
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, arson in the 2200 block of Temple, and a burglary in the 1100 block of West Kensington, according to CrimeMapping.com.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.