Echo Park Scene

A protective parent hovers over a flock of goslings at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.

News & Notes

Dodger fans at last week's home opener found a wide selection of new food items at the stadium, including Louisiana hot links, Nashville-style tenders, Korean short-rib bowls, mushroom pepperoni sausage pizza, a roast beef dip sandwich, and something called "dessert nachos."

The L.A. Times spotlights some City Council candidates who have called for defunding the police, or at least cutting them back. Their approaches seem to vary. On the comparatively moderate end, Kate Pynoos wants to take traffic enforcement and other duties from the LAPD. On the more extreme end, Albert Corado wants no police at all, saying: “I hope to one day make s’mores while the LAPD headquarters in downtown burns to the ground.” The various challengers are running against incumbents Mitch O'Farrell in Council District 13, which includes most of Echo Park, and Gil Cedillo in Council District 1, which takes in Angeleno Heights.

The wooden framework of a senior affordable housing complex on Montana, just west of Echo Park Avenue, is nearly complete, Urbanize reported. When finished, the five-story building will offer 64 apartments to households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income. Rents are expected to range from $591 to $633 a month.

A West Hollywood coffee shop and coffee bean distributor is opening a new coffee space in the former Clark Street Bread outlet at the base of The Elysian apartment tower in Victor Heights, just east of Echo Park. Farm Cup Coffee will open to the public on April 28 at 1115 W. Sunset Blvd at White Knoll Drive. The owners behind Farm Cup have also leased the former Winsome restaurant space next door, says District Realty Group.

Harvey Guillén, who played Guillermo in the FX series "What We Do in the Shadows," leads a tour of Echo Park for Thrillist. Stops along the tour include Los Burritos on Echo Park Avenue, Sunday's Best Vintage Clothing on Sunset, and of course the swan boats on the lake. For some reason, by the way, they also stop in at the Black Cat on Sunset, which is ... not in Echo Park.

A 2-bedroom/2-bathroom Spanish bungalow on Landa Street has sold for $1,255,000, making it the highest priced sale within the last week for a single-family home, according to Redfin. That's a considerable bump from the original asking price of $899,000, and nearly twice as much as the previous sale price -- $635,000 -- in 2017.

Click on Reddit to see a fisherman holding a 15-pound carp that he said he caught in the lake. The fish was reportedly released back into the water.

Crime

Last week's crime reports included shots fired at a moving vehicle near Echo Park and Laguna avenues, three assaults with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Sunset, and pickpocketing in the Dodgers Stadium area, in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, according to CrimeMapping.com.

