Echo Park Scene

Could there be a more relaxing spot in Elysian Heights? Thanks to Dave Ptach for sharing the photo.

News & Notes

The Echo and Echoplex are going to be absorbed into Live Nation Entertainment. The concert giant purchased Spaceland Presents, the parent company of the two Echo Park nightspots, which between them have a capacity of about 1,000 persons. The Echo and Echoplex join Live Nation's other Southern California venues, which include The Wiltern, Hollywood Palladium, and Fox Riverside.

The Echo began nearly 20 years ago, when Mitchell Frank converted a Mexican restaurant into a new nightclub. The Echo and the larger Echoplex went on to become a major presence in the city's indie music scene and an anchor for a new generation of restaurants, bars and shops along Sunset. The Eastsider

Echo Park's crime rate fell 3% during the first three months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, reports The Eastsider. Echo Park had the 48th highest crime rate out of 111 neighborhood tracked by Crosstown, a USC research project.

Barlow Hospital raised $350,000 during a $500-a-plate fundraising dinner held earlier this month on its front lawn. The money will be used to rebuild and renovate part of the hospital's historic campus next to Elysian Park.

Echo Park's newest bar and restaurant is going to open soon in the former home of The Lost Knight (and before that, Barragan's). After many months of remodeling, the folks behind Lowboy Echo Park say they plan to open by the end of the month, according to posts on their Instagram. Judging by their photos, they're going to have to rush if they want to make that deadline. Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser of Wolf & Crane bar in Little Tokyo are part of the team opening the new place. Lowboy will be at 1536 Sunset.

Why was voter turnout so low in the District 5 school board race? Political consultant Lewis Myers tells LAist that voters who failed to vote are not to blame. The "unactivated" voter will "never vote because he has never been engaged," Myers said, "and we will never engage him because he never votes."

Tsubaki, the tiny Japanese restaurant on Allison near Dodger Stadium, won't be so tiny anymore. Eater LA reports the restaurant has realized its long-held plans to expand next door with a sake bar/casual food restaurant called Ototo. As Eater describes it, Ototo is set to feel more like a bar, while Tsubaki will continue with more of a sit-down dinner experience.

And in more Japanese-style restaurant news .... Konbi sandwich shop gained more honors, taking fourth place nationwide in Food & Wine magazine's annual list of "Best New Restaurants."

Brad Pitt recalled a visit to the Echo Park home of the late actor Brandon Lee back in 1992. During the visit, Lee said he thought he was going to die young like his father, Bruce Lee. "I just chalked it up to, you know, stony 6 a.m. talk," said Pitt. The next year, Lee was killed at age 28 by a defective blank cartridge in a prop gun, on the set of The Crow. Pitt told his story to Esquire.

There's new construction underway across from Echo Park Lake. A three-story, 11-unit apartment building is in the early stages of construction at the corner of Echo Park and Park avenues, according to building permits. This lot has been vacant for nearly twenty years since a 1920s era apartment building collapsed on the property, killing one person and injuring 36.

The new apartment building we've nicknamed the "Cheese Grater" got a write-up in Metropolis magazine. Warren Techentin said the eye-catching perforated metal screen that hangs across the front of the 27-unit building was inspired by nearby auto repair shops.

Got a vintage neighborhood photo or brochure you think are worth preserving? Have an interesting neighborhood story to tell? Then reserve a spot to have your items scanned and your oral history recorded by the Mobile Memory Lab at the Edendale Library on June 1. The Mobile Memory Lab will be back on June 8 to conduct oral histories.

Events

Friday, May 24: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, May 25: A Robert Todd Tribute - experimental films

Sunday, May 26: BUSted - stories about taking the bus

Wednesday, May 29: Echo Park Book Club - "Cold Mountain" by Charles Frazier

Crime

Crimes over the past week included a robbery near Bellevue and Edgeware, an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2100 block of Montana, and eight thefts from vehicles within a half-mile radius of Echo Park Lake, according to CrimeMapping.com.