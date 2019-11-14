The New York Times comes to Echo Park and finds "Density, With a Sprinkling of Nature." Filming in Angeleno Heights gobbles up. And burglars have been busy this year.

Angeleno Heights Scene

The New York Times profiled Echo Park, calling it "Density, With a Sprinkling of Nature." Scott Listfield, who moved here with his wife in 2018, told the Times Real Estate section, "We’re here in the city and in 10 minutes I walked and suddenly felt like I was up in the mountains." The story got a notable amount of blowback on Twitter for interviewing only newcomers and saying the neighborhood was close to Skid Row. Curbed also made fun of it, publishing a bingo card with their favorite L.A.-by-way-of-New-York tropes.

The NYT story didn't mention neighborhood crime, but burglaries have been on the rise, according to The Eastsider. An analysis of LAPD stats by researchers at USC showed that Echo Park's burglary rate rose 39% during the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2019. A total of 93 burglaries were reported between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30.

Congressman Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes most of Echo Park, is in the national spotlight again as he chairs the Trump impeachment hearings that began publicly on Wednesday. The L.A. Times said Schiff, a former prosecutor, will be challenged to make the hearings engaging enough to keep the public interested while keeping them "free of partisan antics" and maintain a "somber tone."

Lights! Cameras! Complaints! Angeleno Heights residents recently attended a public meeting to discuss problems related to filming in the neighborhood, reports The Eastsider. The major concern had to do with the amount of street parking the crews take up during shoots and the lack of information about the rules. “There are all these different restrictions depending on where you are," said neighborhood council member Darcy Harris. "But how well are they enforced and do the residents know what the rules are?”

Angeleno Heights is also home to Central City Action Committee, which has been working with disadvantaged neighborhood youth since the 1970s under the watchful eye of long-time director Maryanne Hayashi. Next week, an art auction (The Eastsider is a media sponsor) will be held to benefit Central City and its programs.

An Elysian Heights home designed by Gilbert Leong sold for around 21% above the asking price, according to Redfin. Listed for $932,919, the Streamline Moderne /Asian inspired two-bedroom went for $1,135,000, or more than $200,000 above asking. Leong designed buildings throughout Los Angeles, including Chinatown’s Baptist and Methodist churches, a branch of Bank of America and the Kong Chow Family Assn., according to the L.A. Times.

A condo association has appealed the Planning Department's approval of a height increase for a 15-unit apartment building on a hillside across from Echo Park Lake. The project at Glendale and Montrose asked for and received a height increase by setting aside one of the units for a very low income household for a period of 55 years. But the Montrose Condos Homeowners' Association claims the height increase was calculated improperly and also cited environmental and geological issues.

Artist Shepard Fairey, whose studio and art space are in Echo Park, is celebrating 30 years in the art world with a retrospective of his work at the Over the Influence gallery in the Arts District, L.A. Magazine reports. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been [that long],” says the 49-year-old Fairey, who created Barack Obama’s iconic “Hope” portrait.

The Dream Center is hosting a program that has veterans training therapy dogs to treat other veterans suffering from PTSD, reports KTLA. Canine Companions, the nonprofit that organizes the program, is currently raising funds to expand the training sessions.

Events



Friday, November 15: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, November 16: FitBit Local Turkey Trot

Saturday, November 16: Found Footage Festival

Sunday, November 17: "Sex Madness Revealed" featuring Patton Oswalt and Rob Zabrecky - film and talk

Monday, November 18: Free Yoga Class

Wednesday, November 20: Echo Park Book Club

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae, theft from a person near Glendale and Santa Ynez, and assault with a deadly weapon in the 2100 block of Clinton, according to CrimeMapping.com.

