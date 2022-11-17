In this issue: New council members will represent Echo Park. An "anti-fast-fashion" store has opened. And would you pay $35 for a Japanese breakfast?
By the way ... if you're free tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, stop by the artUnite show & art auction or go online to bid on artwork by local artists. Proceeds benefit Central City Action Committee, which works with neighborhood youth. The Eastsider is a proud sponsor.
Echo Park Scene
Elysian Park is greening up thanks to this month's rains.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Incumbent Mitch O’Farrell lost to labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez in the 13th Council District race. As of Tuesday, Soto-Martinez had maintained his lead over O'Farrell, 55% to 45%, leading by nearly 5,000 votes. This means both members of the City Council who represent Echo Park will be completely new, starting in December. Outgoing 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo lost to political newcomer Eunisses Hernandez in the June 7 primary.
The first-ever brick-and-mortar store for the Lisa Says Gah fashion brand has opened at 2147 Sunset Blvd., Hypebae reported. Lisa Says Gah's web page describes the clothing as cute but anti-fast fashion, calling the style “intentional, communal, and ethically made.” The storefront reflects architectural details from San Francisco, where the fashion label began.
The former site of Konbi, the highly praised Japanese luncheonette on Sunset, has reopened under the same owners as Konbi Ni, Eater LA reported. The small restaurant will be serving an a la carte lunch again. But it'll also offer pre-paid set-menu breakfasts and dinners. The $35 Japanese breakfast includes pickled cucumbers, soba cha-braised kabocha squash, a layered omelet, charcoal-grilled fish, and a Sencha cookie, plus a choice of tea.
In honor of Elton John's Farewell Tour concert at Dodger Stadium, Monty's Good Burger offers a $24.99 Monty's Loves Elton meal with a cheeseburger, side of fries and tots with blue ranch, a sparkly sugar cookie and a Tiny Dancer pink lemonade. They're also offering an English Toffee-flavored, Glitter Glasses shake.
Plans are in the works to demolish a smoke shop in the 300 block of Alvarado near Temple and replace it with a three-story duplex and attached accessory dwelling unit.
An Angelino Heights Victorianhas sold for $2.1 million, according to Redfin. Listed as city Historic-Cultural Monument #220, the six-bedroom/three-bathroom Queen Anne residence at 1343 Kellam Ave. dates back to the late 19th century. It underwent extensive renovations over the last few years. In 1979, when it was also declared a monument, it sold for $90,000.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
