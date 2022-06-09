In this issue: Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is facing a runoff election to keep his job. Where can you find cheap gas in the neighborhood? And a longtime activist has passed away.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
A stripped down VW Bug reveals previous paint jobs.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Incumbent city councilmen Gil Cedillo and Mitch O'Farrell came out of Tuesday's primary running ahead of political newcomers, according to preliminary voting results. Still, it appears that O'Farrell will be forced into a November runoff with labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez in the race to represent Council District 13, reports The Eastsider.
How expensive is gas? This week, the Arco at Glendale and Berkeley was among the cheapest stations in the neighborhood. The cash price for a gallon of regular was $6.09, according to Gas Buddy.
Natalia Molina writes in the L.A. Times about her grandmother's restaurant Nayarit, which became a hub of immigrant life in the '50s and '60s. Molina, a USC professor who has written a book about the restaurant, writes, “For more than 20 years beginning in 1951, the Nayarit helped define Echo Park.” Doña Natalia died in 1969. The former home of Nayarit is now occupied by The Echo nightclub.
A jogging raccoon? One of our readers was driving early one morning when he spotted an animal running out of the Logan school yard:
"This critter was not a dog or a cat, but a raccoon whose speed was matching mine. Still running, [the raccoon] took a right sidewalk turn and loped parallel to my car as I continued straight on Montana. At the next corner, the raccoon jogged rightward again up the next street away from me, but still at breakneck speed."
Maybe the raccoon was late for class?
High school senior Jireh Mendoza, who is headed to Stanford, was one of nearly two dozen college-bound seniors who were honored at a ceremony on Sunday by Minds Matter Southern California, a non-profit that provides mentoring, tutoring, and other support for high school students from low-income families.
We are sad to report the death of long-time resident and activist Isa Kae Meksin, who passed away Saturday in her home overlooking Echo Park Lake. She was 94.
The retired teacher was devoted to numerous neighborhood and civic causes, dashing from public meetings to cultural events and back to another meeting -- sometimes in the same evening. Impressed with her energy, we asked Isa, more than a decade ago when she was 81, to tell us what she did during the past week. Here was her schedule:
Sunday
- Youth concert at Forest Lawn in Hollywood
- Art exhibit in Glassell Park
Monday
- Weekly meeting of the Watts Gang Task Force in Watts
- Parks subcommittee meeting of the Greater Griffith Park Neighborhood Council
Tuesday
- Weekly volunteer shift at the ACLU
- National Night Out event in Echo Park
Wednesday
- Meeting of the City of Los Angeles Commission on Disability
- Richard Neutra & R.M. Schindler exhbit at SCI-Arc
- The monthly meeting of the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park
Thursday
- The monthly meeting of the Echo Park Improvement Assn
Friday
- Weekly volunteer shift reading to the blind at the Braille Institute
- Taiko drum concert in downtown Los Angeles
Saturday
- Meeting of the Echo Park Library support group
- Screening of the film Comme un Juif en France (Being Jewish in France) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
We will miss you, Isa.
Sponsored by P Joseph
Scandi Modern + Solar Coming Soon to Echo Park
Douglas 10 is an architecturally-designed community of 10 luxury single-family homes with solar on a quiet, low-traffic street in the hills of Echo Park. Private rooftop decks offer alfresco entertaining and sweeping views of DTLA and Sunset Junction.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Edgeware, burglary in the 1300 block of Sunset, and grand theft in the 1600 block of Bruce, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.