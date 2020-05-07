In this issue: There's now only one way to walk around Echo Park Lake. Time may be running out for Stories Books. And will your next concert be in the Vons parking lot?

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Hope you like walking counterclockwise! That's the new direction walkers and joggers will have to follow around Echo Park Lake in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell told The Eastsider. New one-way signs were installed this week to inform park visitors of the policy, which has already been in place around the Silver Lake Reservoir. O’Farrell indicated these social distancing measures are being implemented because the paths could otherwise become closed to the public as a health risk.

Speaking of the lake ... some readers have asked if anything is being done to address the potential health risk posed by the growing homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake. In a Q&A with The Eastsider, Councilman O’Farrell said outreach workers are delivering masks, supplies and services, but a citywide emergency order forbids disturbing encampments. "What’s being done about the tents right now is just observation at this point to make sure there aren’t blatant violations of social distancing," O’Farrell said.

Speaking of the lake, again: A woman who jumped into Echo Park Lake on Wednesday morning was taken into custody after police said she was wanted on felony warrants, said The Eastsider.

Could Stories Books & Café become another COVID fatality? After 12 years in business, co-owner Alex Maslansky said the business has “really only a couple of weeks” as he continues to wait for a critical Paycheck Protection Program loan, he told the L.A. Times. "The support from everyone has been extremely touching and incredibly helpful," said Maslansky. But "even with that, it’s just not enough." Books are still being sold online and the in-store cafe is now open for takeout.

The trails of Elysian Park will officially reopen to the public on Saturday. The change comes as Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the relaxation of some restrictions imposed in recent weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. Trails in Griffith Park will also reopen, but the popular Runyon Canyon trail will remain off limits. Masks will be required and visitors will have to follow social distancing guidelines.

Has your favorite music hall been shut down by the pandemic? No problem. A drive-in concert was held on a Monday night in March in the Vons parking lot -- and there may be more, Billboard Magazine reported. Operating out of a van, a group of experimental musicians broadcast their show over a hyperlocal FM radio transmission to an audience sitting in about 50 cars, including the bandleader for The Late Late Show, Reggie Watts. Fans applauded each set by flashing their headlights. Around 900 people heard the concert elsewhere through Dublab’s website stream, Billboard said. "It’s definitely an experiment," said Celia Hollander, one of the musicians. "But I think it went well, and we plan to do it every week."

The owner of Valerie Echo Park shared her recipe for Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble with the L.A. Times. Times cooking editor Genevieve Ko said she was stunned by the pastry’s "banananess." "The not-too-sweet loaf was neither dense nor fluffy," Ko said. "Instead, it tasted almost creamy like banana pudding but with the fine firm crumb of pound cake." Only after the bread completely blew her away did Ko even find out it was entirely vegan. 😲

Crime

