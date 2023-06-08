In this issue: We toast the neighborhood sake bar for winning a prestigious industry award.
X
X
X
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
The Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival is only a few weeks away, but hardly any lotus plants have emerged from the water this year. But on Wednesday, workers (pictured above) placed new lotus plants in the barren bed -- one day before Mayor Karen Bass and Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez are to appear in the park to talk about the festival. A coincidence? Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here. Or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News & Notes
America's best program for wine and other beverages is just down on Allison Avenue, a couple of blocks from Dodger Stadium. That’s the opinion of the James Beard Foundation, which gave this year’s award for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program to OTOTO. The saki bar was among 30 restaurants, chefs, and institutions nationwide to win a James Beard Award for 2023. OTOTO’s particular award category honors a restaurant’s “exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food, while contributing positively to its broader community,” the Beard Foundation stated. The Eastsider
Echo Park home sale prices rose 2.5% between April of this year and April 2022, according to Redfin. This puts the neighborhood in the minority of Eastside neighborhoods, as well as throughout California, where prices rose. Even though home prices have reportedly started rising again, home prices in California were down 9.0% year-over-year in April. The Eastsider
Two of Eater L.A.'s "20 Essential Cocktail Bars in Los Angeles" are in Echo Park. Over at 1542 Sunset Blvd. is Bar Flores, where Eater highlights the cognac cocktail with tepache, curry, and turmeric. Meanwhile at 1263 W. Temple St. in Historic Filipinotown stands Thunderbolt, where Eater recommends an old fashioned with coconut-washed rye, a Mocha Martini on nitro, and a canned piña colada soda.
You can no longer "have it your way" in Echo Park. The neighborhood Burger King at 1301 Glendale Blvd. near Sunset Boulevard is boarded up and does not look like it will reopen. The fast-food chain's website says the dining room is closed. Meanwhile, the drive-thru and two spaces in the adjacent strip mall are now up for lease as part of a renovated shopping center.
It's the latest Eastside Burger King to close, with those in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Lincoln Heights and Eagle Rock converted into Starbucks outlets. However, the former home of the Whopper will not be a destination for Frappucinos since a Starbucks operates a block away in a former KFC drive-thru.
Drive-thru sites are becoming increasingly rare and valuable. This one will probably find a taker without much trouble.
So, what should replace the Echo Park Burger King? Reply with your suggestions.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included a burglary and a motor vehicle theft in n the 1700 block of Glendale, a robbery near Beaudry and Sunset, and a theft, two vehicle break-ins, and an assault, all by Dodger Stadium on the 1000 block of Vin Scully, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What did you think of today's Echo Park Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.